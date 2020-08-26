Meka -- who married Michael on Married at First Sight's tenth season, which filmed in the Washington, D.C. area in 2019 and aired earlier this year on Lifetime -- also added three celebrate emoticons to her post.
According to Michael's court complaint -- which requested an "annulment, or, in the alternative, limited divorce" -- he had been led to believe Married at First Sight's experts intended to match him with someone who would be "compatible with him in order to establish a committed and lasting marriage."
However, the complaint stated Michael now believes he was defrauded by Married at First Sight and the "actual goal" was to put him into a marriage that would create "drama and excitement for television ratings."
If had he been aware of the alleged "actual goal," Michael would not have agreed to participate in Married at First Sight and marry Meka, the filing claimed.
Michael and Meka got married on August 5, 2019 according to his court filing, and "officially separated" on October 1 of that year.
In the 14-minute video Meka shared on Tuesday, she gave her account of what happened when she and Michael participated in a virtual court hearing on August 25.
"Michael filed for divorce in January and so [August 25] was the court date. We had both told his lawyer that we wanted to just agree to a divorce, but then he changed his mind and said he wanted to get an annulment. So that's why we had to go to court," Meka explained, saying the process would have been quicker and more efficient had they both just signed divorce papers.
"I didn't have a lawyer. I was representing myself. So it was his lawyer, [Michael], me and the judge [in the hearing]."
In addition to alleging he was defrauded by the show, Michael's January complaint also claimed he had learned Meka's legal name was actually Kwaneja Jones at the time of their marriage and throughout the Married at First Sight season's production.
Meka had allegedly filed to legally change her name to Meka Jones in May 2019, but the court order finalizing her name change wasn't issued until January 17, 2020.
Meka recalled in the video how the judge asked to see the couple's marriage certificate at the beginning of the court hearing as Michael was allegedly trying to use Meka's name change as evidence he had been defrauded.
"So [Michael]'s lawyer was like, 'Oh, no, we're not saying that's our grounds for wanting an annulment. Our grounds for wanting an annulment is because the show defrauded him and the name change was something we just added in there because I'm under the impression that Ms. Jones went through something in a different state and that's why she got her name legally changed,'" Meka said.
Meka called the lawyer's explanation about her name change "lies" and "B-S," adding, "Don't put a claim like that out there on me. It's something that's not true. Don't do that."
However, Meka said she maintained her composure and kept her cool, and then Michael's lawyer allegedly continued her speech.
"She said, 'Michael feels the whole show was a fraud, that they told him they were going to match him for love and they matched him for drama and ratings and they never wanted [him to have] a happy marriage. [The experts] knew they weren't going to be good together and they purposely put them together just so they could get their drama and their ratings.'"
Meka said the judge then asked if she agreed with Michael's perspective on the show and if she felt defrauded as well.
"I was like, 'No, I don't agree with that. The show put us together because they thought we would be good together because Michael lied about who he is,'" Meka recalled.
"I was like, 'Honestly judge, I don't know if you've ever seen the show, but on the show, it comes out that he's a pathological liar and he lied during our whole marriage. He lied about everything. So the only person that's defrauded in the situation is me, because I was under the impression that this man was the things that he said he was -- and he's none of those things.'"
Meka listed the things Michael had allegedly lied to her about, from his job to his salary or income.
"[I told the judge], 'He lied about things he said to my family, he lied about how he got on the show. There are so many things. He lied about being a yoga teacher," Meka explained in her Instagram video.
"I said, 'There are so many lies, if you pick any episode to show, you'll find out he's a liar. You'll see it for yourself.'"
Meka said the judge therefore asked her how and why the producers fell for Michael's alleged act if he was such a liar.
"I was like, 'Your Honor, he is convincing. He convinced the producers, he convinced my family, he convinced my friends, he convinced America. And honestly, he just convinced his lawyer that I'm running from charges in another state and that's why I changed my name... If I had open charges, I wouldn't be able to change my name,'" Meka shared.
"[I said], 'So for them to say that [I'm running from something] when I've never been arrested... and that's why I changed my name, like, don't ever put an allegation like that on me. That is something serious. That could mess up my reputation.'"
Meka reiterated how she's "never been in trouble with the law -- at all," and she has never even been arrested. Meka was clearly irritated by that claim and accused Michael's lawyer of not doing her research.
Meka then recalled the lawyer saying, "Well, that was her experience on the show, but if she feels like she was defrauded by Michael and Michael feels like he was defrauded by the show, then ultimately, they both feel defrauded, so they should get an annulment just based on the fact it wasn't a real marriage. None of it was real."
Meka also said Michael claimed that he had been recruited to appear onMarried at First Sight and "didn't know what he was signing up for."
"[Michael said] none of it was real and he had never watched the show and so he had no idea what was happening," Meka shared with her followers, flashing a look of skepticism on her face.
Meka apparently argued in court their wedding looked real on TV because it was real and not just for drama and ratings.
Michael's lawyer, however, allegedly continued to insist that the show knew this couple wouldn't end up together when the experts had been promised a happy, healthy, loving marriage.
Meka also said Michael totally ignored the judges' question about what drama Meka brought to his marriage, because in Meka's opinion, she had been nothing but truthful about her history and intentions.
"[Michael said], 'The producers put you in certain situations to get a reaction out of you. The producers purposely had us do scenes when they know we're going to fuss or fight or be in an argument'... And then he said, 'The producers set up a scene to show [my uncle] had never died,'" Meka revealed.
Meka argued that definitely wasn't the case.
In terms of why Michael thought he deserved an annulment instead of just a divorce, his lawyer said neither Michael or Meka knew what they had signed up for and the experts matched them although the producers knew they "wouldn't be good together."
"[Michael's lawyer] said, 'If these producers really wanted to create long-lasting relationships, then why would they not dig further in this? Why wouldn't they look into his background?... Why wouldn't they do more research and really figure out who this person is?' And I was like, 'I'm not gonna lie, that's a good, valid point,'" Meka admitted.
The judge then allegedly asked Meka if she wanted an annulment as well.
"I was like, 'Look, I will take whatever I can get at this point. I just want to be done with this situation. So if we get an annulment, great. If we get a divorce, I'm okay with that too. Ultimately, I just want to be separated from it.' And the judge started laughing at me. I was like, 'Give me whatever you got and I'll take it! Beggers can't be choosers!'"
"At the end of it, the judge was like, 'I am going to give you an annulment.'"
However, the judge allegedly wasn't buying what Michael was selling.
"[The judge said], 'I don't really agree that they didn't know what they were signing up for, because I think Ms. Jones went into this and she really did want to find the love of her life... They were smart enough to know they were getting married to a stranger and there would be some drama happening because it's a TV show,'" Meka claimed.
However, the judge chose to grant the former couple an annulment regardless, and Meka celebrated the outcome of her court hearing in her Instagram video.
"So yeah, it worked out for me! And guess what? I didn't spend a dollar on a lawyer! It all worked out in the end and I'm so happy," Meka gushed.
As Reality TV World exclusively reported earlier this year, Brandon's filing in Maryland alleges Taylor committed adultery during their marriage and she only participated in Married at First Sight for publicity and exposure.
Meka revealed in her video, "Oh, and apparently Michael's lawyer is also representing [Brandon Reid], so there's that."
Many Married at First Sight couples have filed for divorce throughout the show's previous seasons, however, prior to Brandon (and now Michael), no MAFS participant is believed to have attempted to end their marriage via annulment instead of divorce as the show reportedly prohibits annulment.
Meka joked that Michael and Brandon and their complaints shouldn't be taken seriously.
Meka added it was funny how Michael couldn't come up with any way to attack her or place blame on her for the demise of their marriage, other than how she had gotten a name change.
"So yeah, I'm free, I'm done talking about this, this is the last time I'll ever speak on that man. We are separated, it's done, I can put all of this behind me and pretend it never happened," Meka exclaimed in her Instagram video.
"Don't ask me about my marriage, don't ask me about my wedding, because [now] I've never been married. I'm single, I'm looking for my husband, and he's coming soon! And that's it."
On Married at First Sight's tenth season, Meka opted to split and divorce Michael on "Decision Day" although he had been hoping to stay married and work through their issues.