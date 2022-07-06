Married at First Sight alum Mark Maher has admitted the show totally changed him and he's a completely different person now, with no desire to date anybody.

Mark and his ex-wife Lindsey Georgoulis appeared on the Married at First Sight: Kickoff Special for Season 15 last week, and Mark told host Kevin Frazier that he's been "chatting with someone."

"But just coming from the marriage, breathable is good, nothing too serious," Mark said of his current fling, adding how it just "wasn't in the cards" with Crystal.

Crystal is Married at First Sight 14 star Steve Moy's friend whom Mark was shown going on a date with on the Married at First Sight: Where are They Now? special for Season 14 that aired on June 1.

Mark confirmed, now that he's divorced from Lindsey, he's happy and "doesn't need" a woman in his life.

"Prior to getting married, I longed and I longed and I wanted this, and then going through it, it definitely changed me. I changed where I don't really need it," Mark explained.

"If it comes, cool, but if it doesn't, I'm good. I'm so much different now than I was prior to the wedding."

Not only did Mark lose a lot of weight after the show from a physical perspective, but he's changed his mindset on dating.

Married at First Sight "changed me [to the point] where I don't know how long it's going to be until I want to date again," he said.

"I'm pretty content with my peace now, I'm like a totally different person compared to who I was prior to getting married. I mean, would I like to find love again? Sure. But it was just a lot."

Even though the experiment was overwhelming for Mark, he said he'd "do it again."

"As much as it was a roller coaster that we had and it was difficult in many ways, like I told Lindsey, the things I got from it were so much more than what everybody expected," Mark shared.
"I would go through tough times [again] to get the things I got."

However, if Mark ever stars on Married at First Sight again, Lindsey better not come down the aisle.

Mark insisted he and Lindsey will never get back together and, if anything, they'll just become friends down the road. He noted how they either got along great or were brutally fighting and there was nothing "in between."

Meanwhile, Lindsey said on the special a "long-lost love" has returned to her life and they're now dating with the intention of getting married and having children one day.

"Someone will accept the good and the bad things [about Lindsey], and that's how it should be," Mark noted.

Lindsey and Mark's Married at First Sight's season aired in Spring 2022.

Lindsey and Mark's marriage got off to a good start, as they both found each other attractive and could immediately decipher commonalities and why the experts had probably matched them.

Lindsey gushed about how her husband was amazing during their honeymoon in Puerto Rico, and Mark could tell that Lindsey is a nurturing woman who would care for him a lot.

However, as time progressed, Mark found Lindsey to be "a lot" and "too much" with her boisterous and outspoken personality. He also complained how she would get very mean and confrontational with their fellow cast members, especially when drinking alcohol was involved.

"I wish Lindsey was more empathetic towards me. Sometimes I feel like a punching bag in this marriage," Mark explained. "I'd rather be alone than fight with someone every single day."

On Lindsey's side of things, she noticed that Mark had withdrawn himself from her. She could feel him putting walls up, and she accused him of not putting enough effort into their marriage.

Lindsey said she wanted a man who would challenge her and dote on her, and she claimed Mark was failing as a husband.

Lindsey sometimes lashed out and insulted Mark and his income. They would get into brutal fights, and she once called him "white bread" and said he wasn't giving her "sparks and butterflies." She also hated how much he used social media.

Trying to focus on the fun times they shared instead of the lows in their relationship, the pair agreed to stay married on Decision Day.

Lindsey explained how Mark was not the husband she had envisioned or everything she had asked the experts for but he's "everything" she needs.

During the reunion special that aired in May, Lindsey revealed she and Mark had broken up about a month after Decision Day after they worked on renovating a house together to live in. Lindsey called Mark "heartless" and said he bailed on her right when they were about to finish unpacking their last box.

But Mark claimed Lindsey had bullied him and that their relationship was completely toxic. He said Lindsey made "crazy threats," but Lindsey argued Mark had forgotten her birthday and she only made his life better.

"It was way out of control, some of the worst arguments I've ever had in my life," Mark alleged.

Lindsey proceeded to move to California, where she hoped to meet a man with more intellect.

The Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? special showed Mark and Lindsey signing their divorce papers. Lindsey also apologized for terrible things she had said about Mark during filming.

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!




