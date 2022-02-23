While the pair tried to enjoy their honeymoon in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Mark's Boston-based landlord kept calling and texting him every day about an unfortunate bedbug situation in Mark's apartment.
Lindsey became utterly annoyed with the "classless" landlord's "relentless" attempts at communication, and she was furious to later discover Mark's lease had been changed to a no-pets policy when Mark has several beloved cats.
"Your landlord, who has been like a mom [to you], has completely been, like, tripped. Didn't she come to your wedding?" Married at First Sight: Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam asked on the February 16 episode of the talk show.
"Yeah," Mark replied.
When asked where his relationship with the landlord stands now, Mark revealed, "We haven't talked."
"Yeah, I just grabbed all my stuff and turned over my key -- and that was it. I didn't want to re-open that afterwards."
Keshia asked Mark to clarify what was going on considering the landlord's behavior seemed overwhelming and pretty inappropriate.
"Did she like you and you didn't know about it?" Keshia asked.
"No, I mean, it was literally, like, two days before the wedding this [bedbug thing] happened, and she was upset about it," Mark explained.
"And I was like, 'What do you want me to do? I can't control it. I've got to go get married.'"
Mark's Married at First Sight co-stars Katina Goode and Michael Morency joined him on Afterparty, and Katina shared how she would feel if her husband Olajuwon Dickerson had bedbugs in his apartment and needed to move out.
"Would I have helped? Probably not," Katina confessed.
As shown on the latest episode of Married at First Sight, Lindsey dressed in a hazmat suit and helped Mark clean out his apartment before they moved into a "neutral" place together, one that had been provided for them by the show.
"I don't like bugs," Katina explained, "but I would've been like, 'Everything has to go!' So the fact that Lindsey was even like, 'Yeah, you can bring some stuff,' it all would've been gone [for me]!"
Michael was also pretty impressed by how Lindsey had Mike's back in that sticky situation.
"On one hand, I think it was really dope that Lindsey decided to help, like, immediately," Michael shared.
"I don't know if it felt like a little too much for [Mark], but I do like that she didn't even think twice before saying, 'Alright, let's do this! Let me help you out.'"
Keshia also gave props to Lindsey for stepping it up that day.
On a previous episode of Afterparty, Lindsey admitted to Keshia that she thought Mark's landlord would pull a stunt like this on his honeymoon because she was "afraid to lose him."
"So instead of losing him to me in a marriage, she's just going to push him away," Lindsey reasoned.
Lindsey called the whole ordeal "really confusing," especially since the landlord had thrown Mark an engagement party.
"And so for many times, she was that [mother]-figure for him. And I think it was very difficult for him to lose that relationship in a blindsided way," Lindsey shared earlier this month.
When asked if this relationship was "unsettling" to Lindsey in light of the fact Mark had been extremely close to this older woman, Lindsey replied, "Listen, a lot of his relationships are unsettling to me, if I'm going to be honest with you."
She added, "I think [Mark] is sometimes missing a factor of the whole picture."
Lindsey noted how Mark also had a strange dynamic with his married friend who's a woman.
"His married friend was calling him twice a day, too, [during honeymoon] to say, 'I love you, where are you? What are you doing?' And he was always on his phone," Lindsey complained.
"She's married, it was one of his wedding guests. She sent me a message saying, 'I'm his ride-or-die friend -- Mark likes X, Y, Z. He doesn't like this.'"
Lindsey said the text message bothered her and so she decided not to answer it.
"I thought it was a little audacious for her to insert herself as the most important woman in his life," Lindsey admitted. "I want a chance to make my own opinions about [Mark] on my own."
Lindsey already told Mark "I love you" and they've consummated their marriage on Married at First Sight's fourteenth season, but the pair experienced many bumps in the road following their wedding day.
Mark admitted Lindsey could be "a lot" for him and "condescending" at times, especially in regards to the no-filter delivery of her opinions as well as her reckless behavior when she's excessively drinking alcohol.
And Lindsey struggled with Mark's seemingly-sudden desire to pump the brakes and slow down their relationship. She accused her husband of being hot and cold and holding back his feelings.
"I think you're not processing these changes well... We went from having sex to you not even wanting to hold my hand or be affectionate with me," Lindsey explained.
"My feelings are hurt because you went from all to nothing. I am so insulted and offended by you. I am so mad!... And you are f-cking clueless right now, and it makes me so mad! Work on us!"
Mark admitted that he wasn't feeling like himself, like he was out of his own skin, explaining, "I've seen you poke and it makes me uncomfortable. But I don't poke you; I just shut my mouth."
During a therapy session, Pastor Cal therefore advised Lindsey to pull back on occasion and give herself to Mark in "doses" in order to allow him to catch up to her.
Pastor Cal also asked Lindsey not to take over Mark's life and for Mark to keep running in the marriage all the while giving his wife more validation and reassurance.