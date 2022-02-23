'Married at First Sight' star Mark Maher claims Lindsey lied about what happened on their honeymoon
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/23/2022
Married at First Sight star Mark Maher claims Lindsey Georgoulis lied about how many times the couple had slept together before they had a blowout fight at dinner during their honeymoon.
During last week's episode ofMarried at First Sight's fourteenth season, Lindsey told show expert Pastor Calvin Roberson that Mark had gone from "all to nothing" and was acting hot and cold towards her.
According to Lindsey, Mark went from having sex with her multiple times a day to not holding her hand or being affectionate in any way.
However Lindsey's claims are not fully accurate, according to Mark -- who shared his side of the story on the February 16 broadcast of Married at First Sight: Afterparty.
"The two days before Pastor Cal came was tough. We slept in separate beds the night before he came over. I mean, the frustration is just, like, the wedding was a lot," Mark told Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam.
"We got intimate. It was a beautiful moment. And then it happened again and something was different."
Keshia asked, "Different how?"
"It wasn't as romantic as the first time," Mark admitted, "and I thought I would let her know, 'Out of respect for you, I don't want to continue to do that with you because I need to build more emotions with you.'"
Keshia then recalled an earlier Afterparty episode featuring Lindsey in which Lindsey had justified her angry reaction to Mark's honeymoon dinner suggestion that they slow their relationship down by claiming she and Mark had been having sex all day -- three times, allegedly -- right before Mark suddenly made his seemingly out-of-the-blue suggestion.
As Married at First Sight viewers saw, Mark told Lindsey he wanted to take things slower and build a stronger foundation during what was supposed to be a romantic honeymoon dinner in San Juan, Puerto Rico, resulting in the evening derailing into a major argument.
During her Afterparty appearance, Lindsey she felt "blindsided" by Mark's request to take a step back since they had allegedly slept together three times earlier this same day.
"Is that the truth?" Keshia asked Mark of Lindsey's claim.
"No," Mark quietly replied.
"I'm asking you because she's given a very, very different version of this," Keshia noted.
"From the wedding night to that day [when we argued in San Juan], we had had sex -- this is an awkward number, I guess -- but two-and-a-half times," Mark said.
Keshia joked about how a couple can't "kind of have sex," but Mark clarified, "I say two-and-a-half because I don't believe it was that day, it might've been the day before, but it wasn't something that I initiated."
Mark recalled of Lindsey during their honeymoon, "She wanted to have sex. I didn't want to. She has no problem in that situation just taking a minute to herself, if you get my drift."
Mark seemed to suggest Lindsey had pleasured herself when Mark wasn't interested in being intimate.
"She wanted me to join in but I didn't want to," Mark admitted. "But we did get intimate quick -- and by 'quick' I mean like 'quick.' That day [we fought], we did not have sex three times!"
Keshia pointed out how only Mark and Lindsey know the real truth about the situation.
Lindsey previously vented on Afterparty how it wasn't okay for Mark to pump the brakes on their relationship when they had already been intimate.
When Keshia asked Lindsey to reveal that last time she and Mark last had sex before that conversation at dinner, Lindsey claimed, "In the morning, and that afternoon, and right before that dinner."
Lindsey also revealed on Afterparty earlier this month that she had told Mark, "I love you," hours before that argument at the restaurant and it was the quickest she's ever said those three words to a man.
"I'm definitely not somebody who would say it first and I'm usually [like Steve Moy], where they say, 'I love you,' and then I'm like, 'Thanks! I'll get back to you in three to five business days,'" she joked at the time.
Lindsey said Mark had "really screwed up" by trying to take a step back in their relationship that night in San Juan, but the couple proceeded to have a fun few final days of their honeymoon.
Once the pair returned to Boston, MA, and moved into a new apartment together, more issues arose, but Mark explained he and Lindsey just have different filters and sometimes he's afraid to speak his mind since Lindsey can be "a lot" in her reactions and come off as condescending.
Pastor Cal therefore advised Lindsey to give herself to Mark "in doses," and the expert asked Mark to be himself in the marriage but keep running with his feelings and effort so that he never falls so far behind Lindsey that he can't catch up.
Married at First Sight's fourteenth season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson, Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette, Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency, and Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy.