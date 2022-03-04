'Married at First Sight' star Lindsey slams her husband Mark -- He has a "very inflated" and inaccurate view of himself
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/04/2022
Married at First Sight star Lindsey Georgoulis has slammed her new husband Mark Maher, saying he's a bit cocky and doesn't have an inaccurate view of himself.
Mark, 37, and Lindsey, 34, hit it off on their wedding day, although Mark called his wife "a lot," and their romance progressed quickly during their honeymoon in Puerto Rico. Not only did they consummate their marriage, but Lindsey also said, "I love you," only a week or so into being Mark's wife.
However, once the pair moved into a Boston apartment together, Lindsey accused Mark of being hot and cold as well as unaffectionate. She didn't understand why he was pumping the brakes on their relationship and seemed reluctant to share his feelings with her.
After a blowout fight at a bowling alley in which Lindsey called Mark "pathetic" and Mark bashed Lindsey for her inappropriate and outlandish behavior in public settings, Lindsey acknowledged on Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, "Well, the honeymoon's over."
"It's just a whole lot going on, you know?" Lindsey vented.
On Afterparty, Lindsey watched back a Season 14 clip of the pair finally expressing their feelings to one another after the bowling disaster.
"I'm telling you that I'm still upset with you. I thought we had a moment last night, where we were finally having fun!" Lindsey laments in the footage.
"We did," Mark assures her.
"And then I realized, 'That's not Mark -- that's Mark on-camera.' That isn't Mark. Who is it?!" Lindsey says.
"Stop with the camera stuff," Mark snaps.
"Who are you?!" Lindsey asks.
"I know who I am," Mark replies.
Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam said, "Wow," after watching that clip, to which Lindsey responded, "I've got some feelings!"
"I really feel like there's two versions of Mark," Lindsey explained. "[There's] the Mark that plays it up for the cameras and the Mark at home."
"He's very inflated -- his view of himself," she complained.
But Lindsey said Mark's view of himself is not "accurate" and it was "very frustrating" for her.
Keshia asked Lindsey if she thought Mark was sharing the highlight reel of himself, and Lindsey nodded her head and said, "Mhmm."
Although Lindsey claimed Mark tended to act differently on and off-camera, Keshia asked Lindsey to take accountability and reveal what she could have done better in this tense situation.
"I think I probably could have spoken a little bit slower and with a better tone," Lindsey admitted.
"My delivery is definitely something I could work on. But I think I still feel that way, you know?"
But Lindsey went on to complain of Mark, "He says he speaks Italian, and I'm like, 'Do you?' And then he's like, 'Well, I took it in high school. I don't know any of it.' And I'm like, 'Okay, well let's stop saying you speak Italian then."
Lindsey said interactions like that were "constant" in her relationship. Lindsey also made fun of her husband for putting Italian in his LinkedIn profile as "a fluent language."
Lindsey alluded to the fact Mark was selfish in their marriage and needed to make her the priority, but Mark claimed Lindsey lacked awareness about how she made him feel during group outings, when she would essential embarrass him and make him feel uncomfortable.
"I am so frustrated because I feel like you are literally sabotaging yourself and treating me poorly. I feel unappreciated and uncared for. Why am I here? I'm not sure," Lindsey complained.
"Why am I trying so hard for somebody who's not treating me great right now? Why do you like me? Because it doesn't seem like there's anything -- at all."
Mark insisted they just have different personalities and he struggled to deal with her "condescending" tone and harsh exterior.
Lindsey noted how she had given the marriage her all and only had one percent effort left to give Mark. She said she had essentially fallen out of love with him and Mark had to show her more respect.
Mark therefore took Lindsey to a fancy sushi dinner on Day 20 of marriage and attempted to turn their dynamic around.
Mark applauded Lindsey for all of the nice things she had done for him, and he apologized for hurting her and not treating her well. Mark promised to not cause her any more pain and to be more grateful for her gestures.
With that being said, the pair determined his or her spouse was "worth" the work.
Married at First Sight's fourteenth season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy, Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency, Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson, and Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman.