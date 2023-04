Kinetic Content / Reality TV World

star Kirsten Grimes has revealed if she was being serious with Shaquille Dillon about wanting him to buy her a house.On last week's episode , Kirsten, a real estate agent, showed Shaquille, a university director, a home she was apparently selling that was listed for $2.9 million.With only 21 days to go until "Decision Day" at that point, Kirsten was finally feeling chemistry with Shaquille, and so she was able to start thinking about their future.During the March 29 episode of : Afterparty, Kirsten watched back a Season 16 clip of the house showing."Could you see yourself buying a house soon?" Kirsten asks in the clip."I see it in the future," Shaquille responds. "I'm still paying for my degree, and I just want to make sure that I'm financially stable to afford this lifestyle for us."Kirsten then admits, "As long as we continue this marriage, you have to get us a house! You have to buy us a house."Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam joked with Kirsten about how she was scaring the heck out of her husband."I did [scare him]. I am scaring Shaquille right now, and I'm hating that I'm scaring him," Kirsten admitted."Because it is a conversation that we will have to continue to have when it comes to the home-buying experience."Kirsten explained how she "was just excited" showing Shaquille such a "beautiful" multi-million dollar home in Nashville, TN."I'm thinking about Shaquille and I being married for a lifetime and having children, and you have to work towards all that," Kirsten explained. "I was definitely getting carried away."Kirsten also noted that she was "definitely messing with Shaquille -- in a way" during that conversation."You were serious about the house," Keshia noted."Yes," Kirsten admitted. "I do dream big, and so that's something I want for Shaquille and I in our marriage."Keshia said it was great that Kirsten was thinking "long-term," and Kirsten agreed."That's a long way from, 'I don't find this man attractive,'" Keshia said, referring to how Kirsten wasn't drawn to her husband physically at first.When asked for his opinion on Afterparty, Airris Williams , a fellow Season 16 MAFS star, said, "To each their own."Airris recalled going into college as a freshman and having orientation, where he met a girl who said she was there for "FIRM.""The girl was like, 'I am here for... F-I-R-M. -- Find intelligent rich man. She did not go to college for [an education]. She came to be a housewife, that was her purpose of coming to school," Airris said."You want to be a housewife and take care of the kids, cook, and you want the man to pay for everything, I don't think there's anything wrong with that, if that's what you want."star Nicole Lilienthal , on the other hand, suggested that her husband Chris Thielk wouldn't be okay with that type of setup or those traditional gender roles."I don't even know [what he'd do]," Nicole said."He'd buy her the house!" Airris chimed in with a laugh."No, no," Nicole interjected.Nicole continued, "I know Chris comes across like, 'Yes, whatever you want,' but he speaks up when it's time to speak up. So he would probably say, like, 'Okay, if you want a house, we can look into a house. But it's something we can do together.'"Kirsten explained to Shaquille on how she had high expectations for him as a husband because she had grown up with a hardworking father who provided everything for his wife and children."That's probably why that's something I want out of my husband," Kirsten explained."As a man should be," Shaquille responded. "He should always be willing to provide, especially without being forced to provide... I understand this is supposed to happen, but allow me to make it happen the way I know it can happen -- without anybody forcing me to do it."Shaquille was clearly bothered by Kirsten's perspective of gender roles because he confronted her about it later on.When Kirsten joked about Shaquille replacing her Mercedes with a Lamborghini, Shaquille said he could buy her a Honda.Kirsten said she was just joking around, but Shaquille didn't believe her."I am, about the car situation," Kirsten clarified. "I know people whose husbands buy them cars and houses and stuff, so.""Okay, so you want to be married to them?" Shaquille complained."That's not what I said. Don't blow [up] my words. Don't blow things out of proportion and get acting crazy right now," Kirsten clapped back.Shaquille said while that worked for some marriages, their marriage was different and shouldn't be compared to others.Kirsten said she didn't want to talk about it because she was eating dinner, but Shaquille pressed on. He then snapped at Kirsten to chew her food before speaking again."Here you go acting crazy, I'm not going to act crazy with you tonight!" Kirsten said."I think if you don't get what you want, then you think it's a failure," Shaquille explained.Kirsten reiterated how she was just joking with Shaquille, who pointed out how Kirsten used to get mad at him for making jokes and making light of serious situations. Shaquille said it seemed like buying Kirsten a house was really her expectation and what she wanted."Once we make it to that level in our marriage, we can talk about buying a house and whatever we get approved for," Kirsten said."For $3 million?... But at that point, when you said it, it wasn't a 'we' thing," Shaquille countered. "It had nothing to do with Kirsten. It was, 'Shaquille, this is what you need to do.' And to hear now, 'I was just joking'... that was not the expectation of what you first said."Kirsten told the cameras that she had just made "a little comment" and Shaquille was "overreacting." She joked about him needing to pump the brakes and calm down.Kirsten then asked her husband not to put too much pressure on himself because they were going to be "fine" and "great."Interested in more news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group or click here to view our newspage!And click here for more updates on former cast members and info on where they are now!