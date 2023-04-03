Kirsten also noted that she was "definitely messing with Shaquille -- in a way" during that conversation.
"You were serious about the house," Keshia noted.
"Yes," Kirsten admitted. "I do dream big, and so that's something I want for Shaquille and I in our marriage."
Keshia said it was great that Kirsten was thinking "long-term," and Kirsten agreed.
"That's a long way from, 'I don't find this man attractive,'" Keshia said, referring to how Kirsten wasn't drawn to her husband physically at first.
When asked for his opinion on Afterparty, Airris Williams, a fellow Season 16 MAFS star, said, "To each their own."
Airris recalled going into college as a freshman and having orientation, where he met a girl who said she was there for "FIRM."
ADVERTISEMENT
"The girl was like, 'I am here for... F-I-R-M. -- Find intelligent rich man. She did not go to college for [an education]. She came to be a housewife, that was her purpose of coming to school," Airris said.
"You want to be a housewife and take care of the kids, cook, and you want the man to pay for everything, I don't think there's anything wrong with that, if that's what you want."
Nicole continued, "I know Chris comes across like, 'Yes, whatever you want,' but he speaks up when it's time to speak up. So he would probably say, like, 'Okay, if you want a house, we can look into a house. But it's something we can do together.'"
Kirsten explained to Shaquille on Married at First Sight how she had high expectations for him as a husband because she had grown up with a hardworking father who provided everything for his wife and children.
"That's probably why that's something I want out of my husband," Kirsten explained.
"As a man should be," Shaquille responded. "He should always be willing to provide, especially without being forced to provide... I understand this is supposed to happen, but allow me to make it happen the way I know it can happen -- without anybody forcing me to do it."
Shaquille was clearly bothered by Kirsten's perspective of gender roles because he confronted her about it later on.
When Kirsten joked about Shaquille replacing her Mercedes with a Lamborghini, Shaquille said he could buy her a Honda.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kirsten said she was just joking around, but Shaquille didn't believe her.
"I am, about the car situation," Kirsten clarified. "I know people whose husbands buy them cars and houses and stuff, so."
"Okay, so you want to be married to them?" Shaquille complained.
"That's not what I said. Don't blow [up] my words. Don't blow things out of proportion and get acting crazy right now," Kirsten clapped back.
Shaquille said while that worked for some marriages, their marriage was different and shouldn't be compared to others.
Kirsten said she didn't want to talk about it because she was eating dinner, but Shaquille pressed on. He then snapped at Kirsten to chew her food before speaking again.
"Here you go acting crazy, I'm not going to act crazy with you tonight!" Kirsten said.
"I think if you don't get what you want, then you think it's a failure," Shaquille explained.
Kirsten reiterated how she was just joking with Shaquille, who pointed out how Kirsten used to get mad at him for making jokes and making light of serious situations. Shaquille said it seemed like buying Kirsten a house was really her expectation and what she wanted.
"Once we make it to that level in our marriage, we can talk about buying a house and whatever we get approved for," Kirsten said.
"For $3 million?... But at that point, when you said it, it wasn't a 'we' thing," Shaquille countered. "It had nothing to do with Kirsten. It was, 'Shaquille, this is what you need to do.' And to hear now, 'I was just joking'... that was not the expectation of what you first said."
ADVERTISEMENT
Kirsten told the cameras that she had just made "a little comment" and Shaquille was "overreacting." She joked about him needing to pump the brakes and calm down.
Kirsten then asked her husband not to put too much pressure on himself because they were going to be "fine" and "great."