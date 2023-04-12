Married at First Sight star Kirsten Grimes has explained why she doesn't think Shaquille Dillon is very masculine.

During the April 5 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Kirsten watched back a Season 16 clip of a counseling session she and Shaquille had with psychologist and sex therapist, Dr. Pia Holec.

"Do you think he's masculine?" Dr. Pia asks Kirsten and Shaquille in the clip.

"Umm, he is. He is," Kirsten replies with doubt in her voice.

"There was a long pause," Dr. Pia points out.

"Do you not think I'm tough?" Shaquille asks. "Does somebody have to rob us at a gas station or try to jack your car or something for me to have to stand up?"

Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam therefore asked Kirsten to reveal her personal definition of "masculine."

Kirsten replied, "A man saying, 'Okay, is your car taken care of?' Grabbing the bags."

Kirsten went on to recall a story when Shaquille allegedly didn't help her carry bags.

"[Shaquille] was working out one time and I did go grocery shopping, and I called him, 'Shaquille, can you help me come carry the bags in?' And he was like, 'I'm working out,'" Kirsten explained.

"And I didn't want to stop him from working out, so I was like, 'I have to carry these bags up myself.' And then that's when I kind of differentiate, 'Which one is more important?'"

Kirsten's MAFS co-star Chris Thielk pointed out how Kirsten and Shaquille clearly had different definitions of masculinity.
"You said, 'Leadership, ownership,' and things like that. And he said, 'Do I need to stop a bank robber?' So it was very different," Chris noted.

Keshia acknowledged that "no man wants his manhood questioned," and so she asked Kirsten how Shaquille could step up to the plate and show her that he's more masculine, in her sense of the word.

"If it's him hanging a TV or fixing the toilet, you know, doing something hands-on," Kirsten shared.

"He's got to fix a toilet for you to think he's a man?!" Keshia joked.

"Fix something!" Kirsten countered. "I want to see you do something!.. Save the day! Let me know that you know how to make something function a little bit."

Kirsten also suggested Shaquille could have exhibited masculinity by telling her flat out that he wanted her to join him on his work trip to Memphis, TN, where he attempted to recruit students to his college for Fall 2023.

Kirsten apparently stayed home thinking Shaquille was indifferent about her traveling with him, but then he got angry with her for not volunteering to come and support his job.

Kirsten also didn't appreciate Shaquille opening up to other people, but not his own wife, about his feelings and frustrations regarding their relationship.

With just under three weeks left of the Married at First Sight experiment, Kirsten -- whose beloved father is a "hands-on" and "tough" business owner -- wanted to see Shaquille take charge and be dominant in their relationship.

"[Shaquille could've been] taking control of the situation, like, 'I want my wife to be here,'" Kirsten said, adding how Shaquille fought with her about it and they had a "dreadful" day.

Shaquille, meanwhile, thought he and Kirsten needed to work on their communication.

Shaquille claimed Kirsten had initially agreed to go to Memphis with him but then backed out and so he felt pretty alone in the marriage.

"It was an eye-opener for me, like so you made plans when we already had plans established?" Shaquille complained to the cameras on last week's episode of Married at First Sight's sixteenth season.

Kirsten said it never sounded like Shaquille really wanted her to join him, but Shaquille said he shouldn't have to reiterate his feelings all the time or beg his wife to do something.

Kirsten therefore admitted she felt "terrible" that Shaquille didn't feel supported.

Producers then asked Shaquille if he felt "happy" in his marriage, and Shaquille admitted it was "a stretch" to say that. Shaquille said he didn't feel like Kirsten had an interest in the things he loves to do in life.

Shaquille also hinted he wasn't happy during the couple's counseling session with Dr. Pia.

When Kirsten gushed about her relationship with Shaquille being great, Shaquille pointed out how things were "rocky" between them and they had good and bad days.

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

