During the April 5 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Kirsten watched back a Season 16 clip of a counseling session she and Shaquille had with psychologist and sex therapist, Dr. Pia Holec.
Kirsten also suggested Shaquille could have exhibited masculinity by telling her flat out that he wanted her to join him on his work trip to Memphis, TN, where he attempted to recruit students to his college for Fall 2023.
Kirsten apparently stayed home thinking Shaquille was indifferent about her traveling with him, but then he got angry with her for not volunteering to come and support his job.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kirsten also didn't appreciate Shaquille opening up to other people, but not his own wife, about his feelings and frustrations regarding their relationship.
With just under three weeks left of the Married at First Sight experiment, Kirsten -- whose beloved father is a "hands-on" and "tough" business owner -- wanted to see Shaquille take charge and be dominant in their relationship.
"[Shaquille could've been] taking control of the situation, like, 'I want my wife to be here,'" Kirsten said, adding how Shaquille fought with her about it and they had a "dreadful" day.
Shaquille, meanwhile, thought he and Kirsten needed to work on their communication.
Shaquille claimed Kirsten had initially agreed to go to Memphis with him but then backed out and so he felt pretty alone in the marriage.
Kirsten said it never sounded like Shaquille really wanted her to join him, but Shaquille said he shouldn't have to reiterate his feelings all the time or beg his wife to do something.
Kirsten therefore admitted she felt "terrible" that Shaquille didn't feel supported.
Producers then asked Shaquille if he felt "happy" in his marriage, and Shaquille admitted it was "a stretch" to say that. Shaquille said he didn't feel like Kirsten had an interest in the things he loves to do in life.
Shaquille also hinted he wasn't happy during the couple's counseling session with Dr. Pia.
When Kirsten gushed about her relationship with Shaquille being great, Shaquille pointed out how things were "rocky" between them and they had good and bad days.