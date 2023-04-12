Shaquille, who was seemingly acting a bit upset and cold towards his wife once he returned home, ended up admitting to Kirsten that he didn't feel supported and wished she had accompanied him on the trip instead of staying home in Nashville.
During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Kirsten watched back a Season 16 clip of Shaquille complaining to her.
"I just really wanted you there," Shaquille says in the clip.
"The fact that you're telling me this right now and you never said that while you were there -- if you would've said that [before] you were there," Kirsten attempts to explain.
"But you had already planned things," Shaquille counters. "And it was, 'Shaquille's out. Let me go run the streets!'"
Before Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam could even ask Kirsten a question about the footage, Kirsten vented, "I am already ready to talk about this!"
Kirsten proceeded to share "a little background" about Shaquille's work trip.
"He didn't have anything figured out, planned out. It wasn't organized," Kirsten said.
"And I honestly invited myself. I was like, 'Oh, you're going to Memphis?! I might come with you!' And he was like, 'Yeah you can, you have friends down there.'"
Keshia joked about how she would've stayed home had she been in Kirsten's shoes after that comment.
"And no, I was not running the streets. I actually had an open house," explained the real estate agent. "And my dad wanted me to schedule a birthday for my grandma."
Keshia called Shaquille's "running the streets" remark a low blow, and Kirsten agreed.
"It was!" Kirsten said.
Kirsten's MAFS co-star Chris Thielk said it seemed like the classic case of someone not being intentional with his or her words.
"If you really want someone to be there, make it known. It shouldn't be a guessing game. It shouldn't be this way or that. It just sounds like miscommunication and they're not on the same page," Chris reasoned.
Kirsten said this situation also came back to "being masculine."
With just under three weeks left of the Married at First Sight experiment, Kirsten was waiting to see more masculine traits from Shaquille. Kirsten -- whose beloved father is a "hands-on" and "tough" business owner -- wanted to see Shaquille take charge and be dominant in their relationship.
"[Shaquille could've been] taking control of the situation, like, 'I want my wife to be here,'" Kirsten said.
Kirsten said the rest of the day with Shaquille, after that conversation, was "dreadful."
"I mean, we just continued to hash out the whole, 'Why didn't you come? My PhD program.' This is definitely not the end of the conversation," Kirsten revealed.
When Shaquille let Kirsten know he was disappointed in her for staying home from his work trip, he explained that they still needed to work on communication.
Shaquille claimed Kirsten had initially agreed to go to Memphis with him but then backed out and so he felt pretty alone in the marriage.
"It was an eye-opener for me, like so you made plans when we already had plans established?" Shaquille complained to the cameras.
Kirsten said it never sounded like Shaquille really wanted her to join him, but Shaquille said he shouldn't have to reiterate his feelings all the time or beg his wife to do something.
Kirsten admitted she felt "terrible" that Shaquille didn't feel supported.
Producers then asked Shaquille if he felt "happy" in his marriage, and Shaquille admitted it was "a stretch" to say that. Shaquille said he didn't feel like Kirsten had an interest in the things he loves to do in life.
Shaquille also hinted he wasn't happy during the couple's counseling session with Dr. Pia Holec.
When Kirsten gushed about her relationship with Shaquille being great, Shaquille pointed out how things were "rocky" between them and they had good and bad days.