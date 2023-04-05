Married at First Sight star Kirsten Grimes has accused Shaquille Dillon of "heartbreaking" actions that left her feeling upset and frustrated in their marriage with less than three weeks to go until "Decision Day."

During the March 29 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Kirsten watched back a Season 16 clip of Shaquille admitting to their co-star Jasmine Secrest how it "bothered" him that Kirsten had yet to introduce him to her beloved father.

"There's a million things always running through my head when I see the conversations he has with other people vs. the conversations he and I are having together," Kirsten explained to Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam.

"So he's not having my back, I don't feel like."

Kirsten went on to suggest that her husband was making the situation look worse than the reality of it.

Kirsten said she felt thrown under the bus by Shaquille, adding, "He's not saying, 'Kirsten is being proactive. She called her dad. I know she's working on getting us set up to meet each other.'"

Kirsten also pointed out, "He never shared that he was frustrated or upset."

Keshia therefore noted how it seemed like Kirsten was upset that Shaquille never explained how he was bothered to her.

"He's told us," fellow MAFS Season 16 star Airris Williams chimed in.

Kirsten vented, "He tells all of these people!"

Airris, however, defended Shaquille by sharing, "As a man and as a Black man, you're taught to be so strong."

"I'm going to stop you right there," Kirsten interjected. "Because Shaquille is very open and he's very vulnerable, and he always tells people how he feels."
Kirsten insisted the situation is separate from "being a man and being strong and being Black."

"It has nothing to do with that. It has to do with him feeling comfortable in coming to me and having that conversation with his wife," Kirsten said.

Kirsten concluded, "It is tough for me to see when him and I are not having those conversations. To see that happen with other people, it's just a little heartbreaking."

On last week's episode of Married at First Sight's sixteenth season, Kirsten explained how she wanted to know her marriage was going to be solid and that Shaquille planned to stick around for a lifetime before allowing her husband and father to meet and get to know each other.

"Kirsten is definitely holding me to the standard of what her father was for her, but I never met the guy and so I don't even know how to be like him," Shaquille said in a confessional, referring to how Kirsten's father had been a hard worker and provider for the family.

"For me, it's kind of like I need to have a conversation with her dad if I'm going to understand why you feel the way that you do."

Shaquille wanted to understand why Kirsten was expecting him to buy her a house.

"I know people whose husbands buy them cars and houses and stuff, so," Kirsten told Shaquille.

"Okay, so you want to be married to them?" Shaquille asked.

"That's not what I said. Don't blow [up] my words. Don't blow things out of proportion and get acting crazy right now," Kirsten clapped back.

Shaquille said while that worked for some marriages, their marriage was different and shouldn't be compared to others.

Kirsten said she didn't want to talk about it because she was eating dinner, but Shaquille pressed on. He then snapped at Kirsten to chew her food before speaking again.

"Here you go acting crazy, I'm not going to act crazy with you tonight!" Kirsten complained.

"I think if you don't get what you want, then you think it's a failure," Shaquille explained.

Kirsten reiterated how she was just joking with Shaquille about the house, but Shaquille pointed out how it seemed that's what Kirsten really wanted.

"Once we make it to that level in our marriage, we can talk about buying a house and whatever we get approved for," Kirsten said.

"For $3 million?... But at that point, when you said it, it wasn't a 'we' thing," Shaquille countered. "It had nothing to do with Kirsten. It was, 'Shaquille, this is what you need to do.' And to hear now, 'I was just joking'... that was not the expectation of what you first said."

Kirsten told the cameras that she had just made "a little comment" and Shaquille was "overreacting." She joked about him needing to pump the brakes and calm down.

Kirsten then asked her husband not to put too much pressure on himself because they were going to be "fine" and "great."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

