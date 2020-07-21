Kristine and Keith agreed to marry complete strangers on Married at First Sight in 2019, putting all of their trust in Season 8 experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Jessica Griffin. (Jessica has since been replaced by Dr. Viviana Coles on the series).
And with that compromise in marriage has come growth, especially for Keith.
"I had confidence issues and of course Kristine is Kristine and that will draw stuff out of me that would have never come out of me if I didn't meet her or get married to her or have to live with her," Keith explained.
"It brings out something that you're meant to be for better or for worse. It definitely made me stronger."
"I appreciate that because I was a good person," he elaborated. "I was always a nice person but I got taken advantage of, so with more confidence, I appreciate Married at First Sight for that."
Keith and Kristine not only have confidence in each other, but they also have optimism that they'll live happily ever after, as long as they both keeping giving their relationship 100 percent.
"You just have to work it. You can't be the same old you and try to have a new life with someone new," Keith shared.
"Because the same old you was not working out for yourself," Kristine added, before gushing about her Married at First Sight husband.
"I got a best friend and a partner out of this experience," she said. "I got to see issues of my own come to the forefront and be able to confront those and just push myself beyond what I felt like was my personal boundaries and limits."
Kristine and Keith had immediate chemistry on their wedding day as shown on Married at First Sight, but Kristine needed her husband to shape up if they were going to remain a married couple long-term.
Kristine expected Keith to learn how to cook, clean more around the house, and exercise to achieve bigger muscles. But instead of growing resentful of his loving yet demanding wife, Keith came to appreciate how Kristine pushed him to become a better man.
The pair rarely argued during their season and slowly fell in love, especially because they had a mutual attraction and respect for one another.
On "Decision Day," both Kristine and Keith opted to stay together and continue their marriage. In fact, they both said, "I love you" to each other for the first time.
The only point of contention the pair seemed to have, however, was their timeline for having children.
Keith wanted to have a baby right away, while Kristine didn't feel they'd be ready for another five years.
Kristine and Keith have made appearances on Married at First Sight: Couples Couch, which features MAFS alums providing commentary on new MAFS episodes.