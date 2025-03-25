'Married at First Sight' star Karla Juarez: Juan Franco lied on our wedding day
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/25/2025
Married at First Sight star Karla Juarez has claimed Juan Franco lied to her on their wedding day and that lie nearly broke them up at the beginning of the Season 18 experiment.
Karla apparently believes a switch flipped for Juan in which he initially felt chemistry with her on their wedding day and then suddenly became disinterested and acted distant toward her during their honeymoon.
When asked about Juan's alleged switch up during her recent appearance on "Positively Uncensored Podcast," Karla dropped a bombshell revelation.
"I was thinking a lot about this, and it kind of goes into what is going on now, present day, when Juan is going on his rants on the Internet," Karla began, referring to Juan's recent Instagram video complaining about how Karla and her family are allegedly blackmailing and bullying him.
"It was brought to my attention a couple of days after the wedding that I was lied to on my wedding day."
Karla said she was lied to "in front of both families" and it was hard for to stomach it.
"He lied to me. I will not share what his lie is, because, unlike him, I have morals," Karla snapped.
"It's not for me to judge or to air his business out; I'm not a rat. So, I will leave it up to him to share his truth on why it is that his lie caused a wedge between us."
Karla, however, confirmed the lie was about Juan's "personal life" and not about his business.
"And that's why I don't feel comfortable sharing," she noted.
"Because it was previous to when he met me, so that's why I heard. And I heard because production actually asked him to tell me. So they pulled me aside to make sure that I was aware he lied to me on the wedding day."
Karla said that because the incident happened before the pair met, she decided to stay with him.
"I didn't feel like I wanted to place judgement. I still wanted to hold space and keep an open mind to the experience and not let it [ruin things]," Karla shared.
When asked if she thinks the change in Juan was the fact she had been made aware of this lie and then he put walls up, Karla replied, "Yeah, I think so."
"Because after I became aware of what happened, him and I had a discussion by ourselves without production, and I was actually supportive of him telling me the truth," Karla recalled.
"And I was thankful. I don't know this man, so I was like, 'Okay, it must have taken a lot for him to share that with me, so let's just take it easy and see where this goes. Let's build a friendship and see if it can turn into a romantic one.'"
But Karla said being lied to was a tough situation and there was "a clear wedge" between them afterward.
"One of the first things coming out of your mouth was a lie? That already raises my awareness and I'm like, 'Okay, if this relationship started off with a lie, I can only imagine how it's going to go,'" she said.
During their "rocky" honeymoon, Karla claimed Juan had "little to no consideration" for her and there "was no compromise" on his part.
Karla said Juan was used to dating women who just followed him around and she was never going to be like that.
Not only did Juan say he had forgotten about Karla on Day 3 of their marriage, but he also allegedly never planned a date for them.
"I'm telling you, if I hadn't planned these things, we would be having business meetings every day," Karla said.
"And I just feel throughout the entire experience that if it wasn't going to be one thing, it was going to be another."
As shown on Married at First Sight, Juan criticized Karla's laidback lifestyle and spirituality. Juan complained about her alleged lack of work ethic and financial stability as well as her desire to burn sage, read tarot cards and do tantric yoga.
But Karla claimed Juan had never addressed those things with her during filming and so it shocked her to see his "pushback" and "resistance" when the show finally aired on Lifetime.
"He wanted to be a TV character and then be a different way in real life," Karla alleged.
She continued, "It was literally one thing after another, like one critique [after another], where I was like, 'You know what? There is no winning with this man. I'm not going to allow someone to take me out of my energy and what makes me happy. I'm not going to allow anyone to dim my light.'"
Karla felt like Juan was trying to make her look bad in order to cover up his own "incompetence" as a husband.
"Like, you weren't showing up as a husband, so how can I put Karla down so that it's viewed as she is the problem and I'm not? I feel like there was a lot of deflection," Karla said.
She concluded, "Someone shouldn't critique me or put me down or judge me. That, to me, is not love. I'm not going to bend myself to accommodate what he wants. It just wasn't going to happen."
Shortly after Karla's podcast interview was released, Juan took to Instagram with a response about the lied he had told his Married at First Sight wife.
"The truth matters to me... During my wedding ceremony, something was said that wasn't entirely accurate," Juan said.
"The very next day, before our civil marriage, I addressed this with my match face to face inside a Kinetic van in the presence of two [producers]. In that moment, I laid everything out on the table."
He added, "I gave her two choices -- No. 1, we could walk away like this never happened, or No. 2, we could move forward."
Juan said Karla decided to move forward and so they "agreed, with full awareness, to never bring up that sensitive topic again... and to respect that information" out of respect for Juan's privacy.
Juan thanked Lifetime for honoring that agreement and showing integrity by never airing the footage of his secret.
"Unfortunately, my match and her family made a different choice when they tip-toed around that information," Juan complained.
In addition to revealing Juan's wedding lie, Karla also firmly denied Juan's claims that she's been bullying and blackmailing him.