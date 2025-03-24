Juan also claimed Karla won't divorce him and that she had created "a bot account" just to "go after" him and "talk crap about" his new girlfriend, whom he had debuted on Instagram earlier this month.
Juan called Karla's behavior "sad" and "crazy," and he mentioned how he may have to take legal action against her.
"I got a phone call from [MAFS star Camille Parsons] to let me know that these videos were even created. Juan has been blocked on my phone and from my socials for about a month now," Karla explained on the podcast.
"So I haven't been updated at all in terms of what he's doing and what he's posting. So I heard from Camille that he's been going on these rants and spiraling on the Internet. I was shocked, and the fact he wants to go this route to get attention, I don't even know if I'm that surprised, to be honest."
Karla explained that she had blocked Juan's number to draw a boundary between them.
"After watching the show [back], I was not aware of everything he was saying through filming," Karla noted.
"I didn't know he had all these problems with me and of all these things I thought he was supportive of. He wasn't speaking up and saying, 'Actually, I knew Karla's lease was running out and I actually helped her move into a storage unit.' He's been to my apartment... and he was totally supportive."
On Married at First Sight, Juan leaned into the idea that Karla was unstable and undisciplined, which left him feeling anxious and nervous about the future.
Not only did Juan criticize Karla for having her belongings in a storage unit, but he also vented about how she got married and then suddenly left her steady job at a hair salon.
Karla, a self-proclaimed independent contractor with regular clientele, alleged, "He knew before I was quitting my job that I was going to be leaving."
She added, "I've been a hairstylist for 18 years... I built my business so that I have the freedom to do whatever the hell I want."
Karla claimed Juan had supported her decision to quit her job off-camera only to complain to cameras days later about her lack of work ethic and financial planning.
"The way he made it on-camera seem like he had no recollection or awareness of that, and judged me?!" Karla vented.
"He wanted to be a TV character and then be a different way in real life."
Juan also painted Karla as a woman who didn't want to work and expected her man to be the provider.
"I get it that it looks weird my lease was up during the same week I got married. But to me, that's a beautiful synchronicity that God put in my life. That's the way I flow," Karla acknowledged.
"I'm like, 'How amazing the same week I get married and get put into an apartment to live for free, [my lease it up]. And if it works out, great, I have an opportunity to start fresh with my new husband. And if not, it's very easy to find a new apartment in Chicago.'"
Amid allegations she wants to be a "kept woman," Karla explained that she'd like the choice to stay home with her children one day to protect them and take care of them -- but that doesn't mean she doesn't want to work.
Juan also complained about Karla's spirituality on the show -- including her use of tarot cards and methods of energy healing and cleansing.
And in Juan's Instagram rant, he also claimed Karla rarely ever cooked or cleaned their apartment.
"It was literally one thing after another, like one critique [after another], where I was like, 'You know what? There is no winning with this man.' I'm not going to allow someone to take me out of my energy and what makes me happy. I'm not going to allow anyone to dim my light,'" Karla said.
Karla claimed on the podcast that Juan was "very calculated" during filming and only did things that would benefit him.
"If I had to describe Juan in one word, it would be calculated," Karla said.
She elaborated, "I felt [he was trying to dim my light] the entire time to kind of take away from his incompetence. You weren't showing up as a husband, so how can I put Karla down so that she's viewed as the problem and I'm not? I feel like there was a lot of deflection."
Juan also told his followers on social media that Karla had done three things in particular during their marriage that should've made him run sooner.
"Tell me! Tell all of us! What are those three things?" Karla publicly asked Juan.
"Juancho, I invite you to share your truth and mine. Tell us what it is. We all want to know! I want to know, my mom wants to know, the world wants to know what Juan knows."
Karla said she has no idea what those three things could be, other than the fact she smokes.
"What else? Like, what?!" Karla asked.
"I have no clue, and I would love to know. Well, I don't really care... but what does he have to say? Why is he being so secretive? If he's able to share all of this other stuff, why is he not sharing this?"
Karla continued, "Claiming that it's going to take my integrity away, you already did that by insinuating that there's something [big wrong with me]."
Karla also insisted she "never" created a fake bot or burner account to bully Juan and his new girlfriend.
"I promise you, I can care less to make a fake account and bring any more attention on that man," Karla claimed.
"No. And where are the receipts?! He also said that I, Karla J., left nasty comments on his post. Where are the receipts? I feel like he's saying a lot with no proof, and, unlike him, I have all of our text messages. I can screenshot and prove everything that I say."
Karla therefore invited Juan to "speak his truth" once again.
Karla also insisted she "never" even commented on one of Juan's Instagram photos, slamming his new relationship.
Karla said she believes Juan began to spiral because a couple had made a YouTube video calling him "performative" as well as an "opportunist" and a "salesman" following his MAFS stint.
"They said, their words, that he was on Reddit begging for votes to win this contest. And they said he robbed me of an opportunity, which that's all he did focus on -- was business. So why would anyone believe that he was on [Married at First Sight] for any other reason?" Karla questioned.
Karla also claimed Juan's ego was hurt when she had decided that she no longer wanted to communicate with him or have anything to do with him.
"As soon as I told him I was upset with him because, time after time, he's shown me he's not a real friend. He was not there to be my husband and he was also not there to be my friend," Karla complained.
"I've seen many examples of this. So I told him, 'Hey, if we want to go into business together, we can discuss that, but I don't need weekly messages from you.'"
Karla said she and Juan were going to try to sell items that related to their time on the show, such as Juancho's Ponchos.
"But how could I expect to go into business with a man who has ulterior motives?" Karla questioned.
And about 30 minutes after Karla essentially rejected Juan as a friend, he allegedly texted her asking to file their divorce papers.
"Legally, we're not able to file [divorce] papers until the last episode airs. My attorney is already waiting on production to give them the okay to start drafting the papers," Karla noted.
"[It's the] protocol for every season. Why would it change just because Juan is in a rush to get a divorce? It's not going to happen... You need to talk to [MAFS star Ikechi Ojore] about this. He would tell you -- you can't f-cking do it. It's not time."
Karla therefore said Juan's narrative that she's ignoring his attempts to divorce is ridiculous.
"I don't even want to talk to you!" Karla quipped. "Why would I want to be affiliated with you in any way? Get a life!"
Karla said she plans to have no communication with Juan going forward and she no longer wants to team up with him for business purposes.
"I wish him all the best... If he sells 100 ponchos, good for you. I want nothing to do with Juan," Karla snapped.
"Can he answer: if I were this person who is so unstable, why would you want to do into business with me? Why would you want to remain friends? Why am I getting weekly text messages from you?"
Although her Married at First Sight relationship ended in divorce, Karla is optimistic the right man for her is still out there.
"Someone shouldn't critique me or put me down or judge me, like, that, to me, is not love. I'm not going to bend myself to accommodate what he wants. It just wasn't going to happen," Karla concluded.