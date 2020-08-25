'Married at First Sight' star Karen: Miles' serious relationship history left me trying to do the math
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/25/2020
Married at First Sight star Karen Landry admits Miles Williams' extensive history of going from one serious relationship to the next up until age 26 had her doing math in her head and questioning things.
During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Karen watched back a Season 11 clip in which Miles told her on their honeymoon he had been in 10 serious relationships by the age of 26, when he signed up to marry a stranger.
Karen, on the other hand, had only been in two serious relationships in her life, and the 30-year-old is older than Miles.
"Age is nothing! I told you, age is nothing," Miles joked, referring to Karen's lack of dating experience compared to his own.
On Unfiltered, host Jamie Otis, who appeared on Season 1 of Married at First Sight, asked how concerning it was that Miles had been in so many monogamous relationships before the show.
"Oh man, that seems like a lot to me," Karen admitted.
"For me, when I'm in a relationship, I give so much of myself to that person, so after a relationship is over, typically, I'm like, 'Oh, you need time to heal or just reconnect with yourself,' or whatever it may be. That's my process."
She added, "I'm not gonna lie, like, I was like, 'Wow, 10 serious relationships?!' I'm doing the math and I'm just like, 'How long were they? How short were they?' Umm, yeah."
Fellow Married at First Sight bride Amani -- who was matched with Miles' best friend Woody Randall -- joined Karen on Unfiltered and offered her two cents on the subject.
When Karen found out about Miles' dating history on Married at First Sight's eleventh season, she complained in a confessional, "Being in 10 relationships at the age of 26 is a lot. I wonder if he's just a relationship hopper, like is it from one person to the next? Am I just No. 11?"
Karen asked Miles why he had been in so many relationships, and Miles said he always dated with the intention of marrying. Miles explained if a relationship didn't work, he wanted to move on from it.
Miles said it took some time to figure himself out and what he wanted so that the next relationship he entered could potentially be his last and he'd be the man he wanted to be for his wife.
"I'm not a serial dater. I happened to meet some really great women and invested myself and they invested themselves in the relationships. I think that's what dating is about, it's about figuring out who you're compatible with," Miles told the cameras.
Karen and Miles' relationship got off to a slow start, but they enjoyed each other's company on the honeymoon and were able to laugh and have fun with each other. Karen appreciated how Miles behaved like a gentleman and didn't pressure her to be intimate.
Karen revealed to Miles her previous boyfriend had welcomed a child with someone else when they were together, but Miles promised he was "all in" and would help her to feel comfortable and open up.
"I'm excited to prove to her that I'm the man she needs me to be," Miles said during a recent episode.
"This is not something I expected to hear on my honeymoon. It does trigger a red flag for me, like, I wanted a really masculine male, and I do wonder about how strong our marriage will be able to be -- and if I will be able to support him," Karen admitted in a confessional.
And when asked to rate their marriage, Karen gave it a 6 or 7 -- while Miles rated their connection an 8. Miles gushed about how he couldn't imagine a better match for himself, but he had a little insecurity over how Karen really felt about him.