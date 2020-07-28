'Married at First Sight' star Karen Landry explains why she decided to marry Miles Williams despite her concerns
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/28/2020
Married at First Sight star Karen Landry has explained why she decided to go through with her wedding to Miles Williams although she discovered his identity hours beforehand and wasn't convinced she'd like him.
On Married at First Sight's Season 11 premiere, Karen was shown telling a producer she had accidentally learned her groom's full name in a text message she wasn't supposed to receive the night before her wedding.
"I can't stop thinking about it, and it's really making me question if I want to get married or not... I will tell you, honestly, like he's not really my type," Karen said, adding that she was naturally curious and researched Miles on Instagram.
"He seems like a nice guy, but if you were my friend and said, 'Hey, check out this guy, would you be interested?' I would probably say, 'No.'"
Karen added that Miles seemed "very emotional" and talked a lot about his feelings a lot, which left her wondering, "Am I making the biggest mistake of my life here?"
Karen considered dropping out of the experiment, but she chose to trust the Married at First Sight experts, take a leap of faith, and give Miles the chance she assumed he deserved.
"Watching my wedding day was very challenging. I remember being very sick and overwhelmed," Karen wrote in a blog post for Us Weekly that was published after Wednesday night's episode.
"I was already questioning my decision to trust this process, and my biggest fear was that I would know my husband. That fear became a partial reality hours before I walked down the aisle."
"Although I did not know Miles personally, I knew exactly who he was when I found out his name -- NOLA is that small!"
Married at First Sight's experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles believed Miles, a 26-year-old who works with youth from Spartanburg, SC, was the answer to Karen's prayers in regards to finding her a life partner.
"Despite my concerns, I want to find love and decided to try and trust the process," Karen wrote.
Based on Karen's initial impression of Miles on their wedding day, she was glad she decided to marry a stranger!
"When I got to the altar, Miles was handsome in person, and more importantly, he seemed very thoughtful," Karen gushed.
Miles' family and friends wanted Karen to know that Miles is a man who leads with love and is caring, compassionate, intelligent, and spiritually grounded. They added he is a loyal man who is true to his word.
After the ceremony, Miles gushed about how awesome, beautiful and sweet Karen seemed to be, and Karen revealed she felt "a lot better" about her choice to marry Miles once the pair got to talk and test their compatibility a little bit.
Karen quickly realized Miles was "a gentleman" who's "really nice and easy to talk to."
"After getting some alone time with my new husband, I started to feel much more comfortable with him than I expected. At our wedding reception, we had so many great moments that the cameras didn't capture," Karen explained in her blog.
Karen said those moments "really meant a lot to" her and she and her husband "had so much fun" after exchanging vows.
"[We] both agreed we were pleasantly surprised by our matches," Karen revealed.
In addition to Karen and Miles, the other four couples who signed up for Season 11 of Married at First Sight are Woody and Amani, Olivia and Brett, Henry and Christina, and Amelia and Bennett.