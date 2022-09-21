Morgan, however, had repeatedly asked Binh not to talk about their personal problems and relationship details with other Married at First Sight cast members.
On a recent MAFS episode, Morgan said Alexis had overheard Binh and Justin's phone conversations and told her "everything" about them. Alexis allegedly said that Binh had made Morgan look like "the complete opposite" of a good person. (Alexis claimed Justin would put Binh on Speakerphone in their apartment and that's how she could hear what was said).
On the September 14 episode ofMarried at First Sight: Afterparty, Justin watched back a Season 15 clip of Morgan fighting with Binh in front of all the Season 15 cast members.
"So you're telling me that lies are awful and horrible, but you've been lying to my face essentially daily," Morgan complains.
"At any point in time, you could've come to me and said, 'God, today was just a really bad day! I was venting to Justin and here's what I told him.' And it would've been handled much better than this."
Miguel Santiago proceeds to ask Morgan in the clip if she felt there was a full lack of accountability on Binh's part, and Morgan replies, "Absolutely."
Binh then acknowledges how "that's fair," adding, "I can see that."
Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam asked Justin to share his thoughts on Binh and Morgan's altercation.
"Morgan really frustrated me, a lot," Justin admitted.
"[Because of] the way she made Binh out to be. She made it seem like he was being malicious, and he wasn't. That's not his character."
Justin added, "I felt some type of way about that," and Keshia said she could understand that perspective.
While Justin put some of the blame on Morgan for being too harsh or hostile, he confessed that Alexis actually caused the conflict by initially snitching on Binh.
During his off-camera conversations with Justin, Binh allegedly vented about his marriage and asked Justin for advice and support.
"Alexis breaking my trust killed our friendship, what we were building. Binh and I, we were really close until that was exposed," Justin shared.
And Justin said hearing Morgan's side of the story -- in which Morgan felt betrayed and lied to on a daily basis -- didn't really change his perspective on the couple's issues.
But MAFS star Nate Barnes joined Justin on Afterparty and shared how he was "disappointed" in Binh for telling "these little white lies."
"I wouldn't say it was a lie. He basically just didn't want to share all of the information," Nate recalled. "And then he was also exaggerating things. So it made things look different when he could've just been very direct about things."
And Justin agreed with that sentiment.
When looking at both sides, Nate reasoned, "I think Morgan just needs to let her walls down... and Binh needs to just be a little more open and transparent."
During an earlier episode of Afterparty, Alexis confessed that she felt some regret about telling Morgan what Binh had shared with Justin.
"I wish I would've done it a different way," Alexis acknowledged. "I would've just urged Morgan to talk to Binh directly."
She added, "Knowing that I contributed to it in any way, it's just breaking my heart right now. I feel like I let a lot of people down... I was wrong."
When it became time to celebrate Morgan and Binh's one-month wedding anniversary, Morgan threw Binh's bouquet of red roses to the ground and lashed out at him for being a liar.
"I believed that you were a good person and that you respected me, but you don't," Morgan told Binh. "That's not a husband, that's not a partner, and that's not even a friend. You lied to my face, multiple times. Any ounce of respect that I had for you is gone."
Binh, who felt he was constantly climbing an uphill battle, eventually owned up to his mistakes and apologized.
"I'm sorry I hurt you again, multiple times. I definitely talked to Justin behind your back, multiple times," Binh said.
Morgan complained about how she was tired of Justin being in the middle of their marriage and Binh happened to do the one thing she had asked him not to do.
Binh denied ever "talking sh-t" about his wife, but Morgan was convinced of it. Morgan said it would be easy for her to walk away but she planned to continue the process so Binh would have to see her every single day and remember how much he had hurt her.
Binh asked if there was any hope their marriage could work out, and Morgan said she'd be willing to talk to the experts.
However, a therapy session with Dr. Pepper Schwartz on Wednesday night's episode didn't seem to change things or fix Binh and Morgan's relationship. Morgan, for instance, refused to do an exercise Pepper had requested of them because Morgan didn't feel comfortable sharing personal details of her past with her husband.