In the photos, Juan had a beautiful brunette on his arm.
In one picture, the woman was wearing a brown bustier tank top with black leather pants, and another image captured the couple smiling at a baseball game.
The final photo showed Juan's new girlfriend wearing a sexy blue dress and posing in front of a Christmas tree.
Many Married at First Sight fans rushed to the comments to either congratulate Juan on his "upgrade" or criticize his decision to let go of Karla Juarez, who had tied the knot with Juan on Married at First Sight's 18th season.
"I'm so happy for you, Juan! Thoroughly enjoyed watching you this season and appreciated the way you and Karla handled your marriage. Your new girlfriend is beautiful!" one person wrote.
Some people claim Juan's new girlfriend looks just like Karla but with a bigger chest.
"I can guess why Karla wasn't his type lol (o) (o) I'm happy for you. Nobody come after me," one Instagram user quipped.
Juan and Karla appeared to get along great and have fun with each other on Married at First Sight's latest season, resulting in many fans rooting for them as a couple and wanting to see more of their dance parties and music sessions.
But Juan was lacking an attraction to Karla, and he complained throughout the season that he felt no chemistry with her.
Karla, in turn, was left craving affection and validation from her husband that never came. Karla believed she and Juan had established a solid friendship but that there was nothing romantic between them.
The couple therefore chose to get a divorce on "Decision Day."
One year after "Decision Day" filmed, Karla and Juan revealed on the Chicago reunion special that they were still friends.
Juan shared how he and Karla went out for coffee, shared business ideas, and sometimes sent each other memes.
But then Juan revealed he was in a new relationship and it was going "great."
Karla, for her part, said she was "out there" dating again but he hadn't found anything serious yet.
Some time after the reunion filmed, Juan and Karla's friendship fizzled out, and Juan recently claimed on social media that the estranged spouses are no longer on good terms.
Juan shared his side of the story in a lengthy Instagram video amid backlash from Karla supporters claiming he had "robbed" Karla of a genuine Married at First Sight experience.