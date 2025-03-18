Juan and Karla appeared to get along great and have fun with each other on Married at First Sight's 18th season, resulting in fans rooting for them as a couple and wanting to see more of their dance parties and music sessions.
But Juan was lacking an attraction to Karla, and she, in turn, was left craving affection and validation that simply never came. The couple therefore chose to get a divorce on "Decision Day."
"I really, truly hate that it has come to this. It's sad," Juan said in his Instagram video.
Juan insisted that he's only publicly discussed matters he and Karla previously agreed would be okay to air on Married at First Sight.
"The worst part about this is there were a lot of things that happened behind the scenes in confidentiality, and there are things that Karla did on the show, which I won't talk about because I don't want to hurt her personal integrity and reputation," Juan claimed.
"There are three things that Karla did that I should've just stepped away, but I didn't. I kept going out of respect and I'm never going to publicly talk about those."
Juan also said Karla's family has things "that are confidential to their life" and he's not commenting on any of that.
"And these are confidential things that we signed NDAs and said that we weren't going to share. And they are literally blackmailing me because I'm talking my truth," Juan claimed.
"I'm being asked, 'Why didn't you like Karla?' Look, I'm not saying anything that wasn't televised! These were all things that were televised, and these were all concerns, and we talked about them."
Juan insisted he had talked about his issues with Karla on the show and so his recent revelations on social media about why he didn't want to stay married shouldn't come as a surprise to Married at First Sight viewers.
"So now they want me to change my narrative and they're blackmailing me. They are blackmailing me and telling me that if I don't talk nice about Karla -- which is basically what they're saying -- then, you know, I mean, it's crazy!" Juan alleged.
"I hate that this is happening, you know? I really thought highly of Karla and her family until now, because this is just crazy."
Juan went on to claim that Karla created "a bot account" just to "go after" him and "talk crap about" his new girlfriend, whom he had debuted on Instagram last week.
"Who knows what they're going to post on that account," Juan said.
"And I'd just hate for this to go into legal [proceedings], you know, because I don't want it to go that way. I should be able to speak my truth without having people blackmail me and tell me things that were in confidentiality."
Juan repeated how the situation is "sad" and "crazy."
"This is truly crazy. I didn't think that I was going to have to deal with this. I should be able to speak my truth about my experience on Married at First Sight and why it didn't work out with Karla," Juan stated.
Juan said that while he had called Karla out during filming for her alleged faults or flaws, he chose not to "make a huge deal" out of them "like everybody else did."
Juan continued, "I just respected her and said, 'Look, I don't agree with this, but let's have fun and let's keep going and see where we gel.' And we never gelled. We never gelled. Period. And that's it guys."
Juan noted that he has "nothing" against Karla and her family but their alleged retaliation against him is "too much."
"If you guys know her, reach out to her and say, 'Look, you need to relax. He had his experience on the show and it's a valid experience.' I mean, I should be able to talk about everything that was televised," Juan said.
"I'm not talking about anything that happened in confidentiality or private. And making accounts to bully me? This is just crazy. I never thought it was going to come to this, but, anyways, it is what it is."
Juan revealed that if the alleged bullying and blackmailing goes any further, he will have to take the next step in defending himself.
"If it goes further, you know, I have a lawyer. He is already engaged and we will go after whoever we need to go after, if they're jeopardizing my integrity and reputation -- because this is wild. This is wild," Juan concluded.
In a separate Instagram post, Juan called Karla "immature" for her alleged antics on social media.
He also wrote to his followers, "[Karla] is not complying with [my] divorce request although we're protected by a contract. Karla has no issue calling out others' flaws telling them [they're] grimy, but when called out about her decisions on TV, she gets offended and has now created a bot account to bully me. This is sad."
Juan added, "She came on my page to leave a crappy comment about me and my girlfriend...sad human being. God bless her."
According to @MAFSfan, Karla's sister showed support for Karla on social media after Juan posted his rant on Instagram.
"Ouuwee Juancho, now that you got that off your chest, do you want to tell them the REAL reason it didn't work out and the BIG secret Karla has to keep for you after only knowing you for 24 hours... I'll sit here and wait," Karla's sister wrote.
Juan replied to her, "Hey there, I never said anything about Karla on here that everyone didn't already see on TV except the fact that I wasn't fond of her attitude behind the scenes. Even that [was shown on TV] on the honeymoon."
Karla's sister responded, "It's not blackmail. It's an invitation to speak the truth. Trying to defame Karla with your lies will not get rid of your insecurities Juanchito."