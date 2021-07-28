'Married at First Sight' star Johnny reveals new details of his "heartbreaking" conversation with his father
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/28/2021
Married at First Sight star Johnny has revealed more details about the emotional conversation he had with his disapproving father about getting married to a stranger on television prior to his wedding day.
On Married at First Sight's thirteenth-season premiere, Johnny admitted he has a "love-hate relationship" with his seemingly-estranged father, who had divorced Johnny's mother and moved to California when Johnny was young.
During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Johnny watched back a Season 13 clip in which he revealed to his father over the phone he'd be getting married on January 31.
The clip proceeded to show onscreen graphics that revealed Johnny's father had reservations about his son's decision to get married at first sight.
"He does not approve of Johnny getting married in this way and has declined to be a part of filming," one graphic read.
Footage then flashed to Johnny crying and admitting that he felt "sad, disappointed and a little angry" about how his father came across "furious" and kept saying how participating in such an extreme social experiment is "dangerous."
"This is not something he approves of," Johnny lamented in the clip. "I just don't need this right now."
When asked to describe his relationship with his father, Johnny explained, "My dad, in the entire family, he's kind of like, let's call him a lone wolf."
"He has taken steps to isolate himself from the family," Johnny elaborated. "He's kind of like the opposite of me. I like all of the family being together and hanging out all the time. He's more about just staying by himself and taking care of himself."
Despite their differences, Johnny pointed out, "He's still my dad."
"So I go out of my way... to reach out to him," Johnny noted.
Jamie said it seemed like Johnny had expected his father to disapprove of his decision to marry a stranger.
"What was it that caused it to be so painful?" Jamie asked the Season 13 participant.
"I don't know what it is about my dad," Johnny replied. "Every time he gets brought up, there's like this hole in my life that I've always wanted to be there and it's never been there."
Jamie apologized to Johnny and shared how she has a very similar relationship with her mother, who struggled with a drug addiction when Jamie was young and left Jamie to care for all of her younger siblings.
"I always wanted my mom to be my best friend, so I really, just, my heart hurts for you that you don't have that," Jamie said.
Johnny called Bao "hot, sexy and beautiful," and Bao considered her husband to be very handsome and certainly a charmer.
The bride and groom also recognized each other from their college days, when both individuals had served as president of the Vietnamese Students Association at their respective schools.
After Bao determined her husband has many layers to him and they both wholeheartedly agreed to participate in a traditional tea ceremony, Johnny gushed, "This feels like destiny. It just blows my mind that yeah, she's the one who would've made sense all along."
Johnny told Bao that they seemed totally compatible, and she said in reply, "Yeah, I think so!"