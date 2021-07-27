Married at First Sight star Johnny has admitted he didn't actually remember who Bao was when they met at the altar on their wedding day.

As shown on Married at First Sight's thirteenth-season premiere, Johnny and Bao realized on their wedding they had crossed paths once before at a college event.

Following his wedding, Johnny explained to the cameras Bao had served as President of the Vietnamese Students Association at the University of Houston and he had simultaneously served as President of the same organization at the University of Texas at Austin.

Johnny said at the time of their first meeting, he wasn't looking for a serious relationship although Bao seemed fun and bubbly at the time.

During Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Johnny watched back a Season 13 clip of Bao recognizing him after taking only a few steps down the aisle.

"I know him!" Bao exclaims in the clip. "I think he knows me!"

Bao then says in a confessional, "Oh my God, it's Johnny! Oh sh-t! Oh my God!"

Once Bao and Johnny join at the altar, Bao laughs and says, "Oh my God, I never in a million years thought it would be you."

"No?" Johnny asks.

"No," Bao replies.

Unfiltered host Jamie Otis -- who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight -- asked Johnny, "So at what point did you realize, 'Oh, this is Bao!?'"

Johnny answered in a slow and reluctant manner, "I knew who she was."

"No you didn't! Did you?!" Jamie called out the Season 13 participant.

"I knew who she was but I didn't remember her name -- until our officiant said, 'Johnny, meet Bao for the first time,'" Johnny admitted. "And I was like, 'Bao, got it!'"

Jamie complimented Johnny for "a slick move" because Bao had clearly remembered Johnny's name right off the bat.

"She knew my name," Johnny confirmed.

Jamie pointed out, "But watching that clip, I get the sense she's almost, like, not happy she's married to you. Did you get that sense standing at the altar?"

"I feel like there's a little bit of, 'I can't believe it's you,' and there's a little bit of happiness there, I think," Johnny said. "[She maybe have] just felt some comfort in I'm someone she knew."

But Johnny's Married at First Sight co-star Zack felt differently when watching that clip back on Unfiltered.

"I didn't either," Jamie said in agreeance with Zack.

"It's just from your reactions, to her reactions, it seems like no one was happy," Zack confessed with an awkward laugh.

When Johnny and Bao kissed at the altar at the end of their ceremony, Johnny gushed, "This is going to work! I think it's going to work!"

Johnny gushed about how his wife is "beautiful, hot, sexy and everything [he's] been looking for," and Bao in turn said that Johnny is very handsome.

If Jamie and Zack picked up on a little disappointment or concern on Bao's part during her wedding, it might have been because Johnny's reputation preceded him.

"In college, he had the reputation of being a little bit of a playboy," Bao recalled with a laugh.

"And I can see why -- he is suave! He's handsome, he's well-dressed and put together, and he has a way with words, and a lot of ladies like that!"

But when the couple finally got a chance to sit down and talk, Bao realized Johnny has many layers to him and she could probably "dig deep" with him.

Johnny and Bao also both wholeheartedly agreed to participate in a traditional tea ceremony, which made Johnny gush, "This feels like destiny. It just blows my mind that yeah, she's the one who would've made sense all along."

Johnny told Bao that they seemed totally compatible, and she said in reply, "Yeah, I think so!"

