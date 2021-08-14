Married at First Sight star Johnny has revealed kissing his wife Bao after their wedding was platonic and felt like kissing his sister.

Johnny and Bao quickly bonded over their shared Vietnamese culture and similar ideals and goals for the future after their wedding day on Married at First Sight's thirteenth season, but Bao admitted she's a reserved girl -- and Johnny said he loves it when a woman is essentially all over him.

During a Wednesday appearance on Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, which is hosted by Season 1 MAFS star Jamie Otis, Johnny dished about the lack of a romantic connection he was feeling with his wife during their first couple days of marriage.

When asked what intimacy was like with his wife shortly after the wedding day, Johnny admitted, "I think we kind of have a hump to clear, which is the friendliness aspect of it, and we need to realize that we're married."

"The kisses feel very platonic," Johnny elaborated. "Umm, this is really weird to say, but it kind of felt like kissing my sister."

"Yikes," Jamie noted.

"But I think that's what the experts are here for, and building intimacy and spending more time together and romantic moments, I think all of that can go a long way," Johnny explained.

Jamie commended Johnny on being honest since it's not always easy to turn a friendship into a romantic dynamic.

Later in the Unfiltered episode, Johnny watched back a Season 13 clip in which he and Bao were talking about kissing and their sex life at the beginning of their honeymoon.

"Some of the kisses that we've had privately have signaled a lot to me in a positive light," Bao says in the clip. "How about you? What are you into?"

"I'm just into, like, pretty vanilla sex. I'm not into weird stuff. I'm not into bondage or anal. I'm definitely not into anal, I feel like that's kind of gross. That's where poop goes," Johnny replies with a laugh.

Johnny made it clear he's not shy when it comes to talking about sex.

"Something that stood out to me there though is that your kisses feel so intimate to her. And we just got done talking about how they feel very platonic to you," Jamie acknowledged.

"Yeah, I've kissed a bit. I feel like I'm a good kisser," Johnny shared. "So for her, somebody that's not a bad kisser, it just doesn't feel bad. But for me, the kissing doesn't ramp up to something."

"I'm kissing her because she's my wife," Johnny added.

Bao, however, seemed open to taking their platonic relationship to the next level on the show.

"What if Bao wants to have sex? Are you open to it?" Jamie asked.

"I am open to it," Johnny confirmed.

"As long as it's basic vanilla? "Jamie asked with a laugh.

"I think if it furthers the relationship then, yeah, and she's not asking for anything weird!" Johnny said, adding that he doesn't even like the idea of handcuffs in the bedroom.

"I would really have to trust her because if I'm cuffed, I'm going to feel really vulnerable," Johnny admitted.

Although Johnny wasn't necessarily feeling a spark with Bao after his wedding, he noted how she looked "divine" in her form-fitted wedding dress.

And he also complimented her beauty when she wore a little white dress to brunch the next day with his family.

Johnny seemed attracted to Bao but needed more affection and "lovey-dovey" behavior from her in order to feel wanted and desired. He seemed optimistic some "sweet stuff" could happen on his honeymoon.

A preview for the next Married at First Sight episode also shows Johnny catching a glimpse of Bao in her bikini in the Florida Keys and saying she looked great and he couldn't stop staring at her ass.

Married at First Sight's thirteenth season, which currently airs Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero, Rachel and Jose, Brett and Ryan, and Michaela and Zack.

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

