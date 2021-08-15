Married at First Sight star Johnny has explained his side of Bao's story that he had ghosted her via text when she was trying to arrange a visit to a museum together.

On Married at First Sight's thirteenth season, Bao immediately recognized Johnny at the altar because they had previously met at a college event, however Johnny has admitted he didn't remember Bao's name.

Following his wedding, Johnny explained to the cameras Bao had served as President of the Vietnamese Students Association at the University of Houston and he had simultaneously served as President of the same organization at the University of Texas at Austin.

Johnny said at the time of their first meeting, he wasn't looking for a serious relationship although Bao seemed fun and bubbly.

Well, according to Bao, she attempted to get together with Johnny years later but he ignored her!

During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Johnny watched back a Season 13 clip of Bao telling him in bed after their wedding that he had invited her out one time only to ghost her.

"I still have it," Bao insists, before checking her phone for their previous text messages.

Bao proceeds to read a text in which Johnny allegedly wrote, "There's a new museum of fine arts," and Bao says she replied, "I have a dual membership but have trouble finding people interested in going to these things and so I went solo."

Johnny allegedly responded via text, "Haha, I'd come with you."

But then Johnny apparently ghosted Bao and never wrote back.

"Johnny ghosted me!" Bao laments in the clip after the funny exchange with her husband.

"There is no way that is accurate!" Johnny tells his bride with a laugh.
"You did not message me!" Bao insists.

On Unfiltered, Johnny told host Jamie Otis -- who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight -- that the footage was "hard to watch" back.

"Let's get to the bottom of this: did you ghost her?" Jamie asked.

"I mean, apparently. I can't look back at the records myself," Johnny said, referencing how he had deleted the old conversation with Bao in his own phone.

(Johnny claimed on Married at First Sight that his phone automatically deletes all text messages that are over a year old).

"She has the records, and that seems like [that's what happened]," Johnny noted.

"She brought the receipts!" Jamie joked.

"Yeah, oh man," Johnny laughed. "I'd seen Bao, prior to getting married, I think three times in the past 15 years."

"And the last time I saw her, I believe was at a friend's wedding, and that night I think we went to go karaoke together or some type of post-wedding thing," he explained.

"That date was maybe four years ago, and this idea came up of hers where she said she has, like, two tickets to a museum -- I just never got back to it."

When asked whether he had made a conscious effort not to text Bao back about the museum, Johnny insisted, "No, I don't."

"I don't remember saying like, 'Oh, I'm definitely not messaging her,' because I think that's pretty mean. It might just be more, to be honest, I have no idea what happened there."

"But I was probably dating at the time," Johnny concluded. "I had been dating pretty heavily the past seven years, so I probably just didn't respond."

Jamie joked about how the stars aligned to bring Johnny and Bao back together and he can't run from her now.

Johnny admitted on Married at First Sight he's a bit of "a serial dater" and had trouble committing to one person due to the idea "there's always someone else."

But Johnny said that's what made marrying a stranger ideal on Married at First Sight.

"I think that's the beautiful thing about this process, is the process begins with marriage. I'm locked in! I'm going to be here and the experts support me and I have the guys and the other girls to be there and talk me down, talk me off the ledge," Johnny shared.

Johnny acknowledged he needs a commitment like marriage in order to give a woman a serious chance.

"This social experiment was perfect for me because I'd run away too many times," Johnny confessed.

"I had this picture of who I want my wife to be and how my marriage is going to be, and when I don't feel those things, I'm like, 'We live in a huge city of, like, four million plus people, and half of them are women. So if this one's not going to work, there's gotta be a couple million more.'"

Johnny and Bao seemed attracted to each other right off the bat and quickly learned they have a similar culture as well as ideals and goals for life.

However, Johnny is waiting for more affection from Bao and reassurance that she's into him.

A preview for the next Married at First Sight episode shows Johnny catching a glimpse of Bao in her bikini during their honeymoon in the Florida Keys and saying she looked great and he couldn't stop staring at her ass, so things will apparently be taking a turn for the better!

Married at First Sight's thirteenth season, which currently airs Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero, Rachel and Jose, Brett and Ryan, and Michaela and Zack.

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

