Following his wedding, Johnny explained to the cameras Bao had served as President of the Vietnamese Students Association at the University of Houston and he had simultaneously served as President of the same organization at the University of Texas at Austin.
Johnny said at the time of their first meeting, he wasn't looking for a serious relationship although Bao seemed fun and bubbly.
Well, according to Bao, she attempted to get together with Johnny years later but he ignored her!
During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Johnny watched back a Season 13 clip of Bao telling him in bed after their wedding that he had invited her out one time only to ghost her.
"I still have it," Bao insists, before checking her phone for their previous text messages.
Bao proceeds to read a text in which Johnny allegedly wrote, "There's a new museum of fine arts," and Bao says she replied, "I have a dual membership but have trouble finding people interested in going to these things and so I went solo."
Johnny allegedly responded via text, "Haha, I'd come with you."
But then Johnny apparently ghosted Bao and never wrote back.
"Johnny ghosted me!" Bao laments in the clip after the funny exchange with her husband.
"There is no way that is accurate!" Johnny tells his bride with a laugh.
"I think that's the beautiful thing about this process, is the process begins with marriage. I'm locked in! I'm going to be here and the experts support me and I have the guys and the other girls to be there and talk me down, talk me off the ledge," Johnny shared.
Johnny acknowledged he needs a commitment like marriage in order to give a woman a serious chance.
"This social experiment was perfect for me because I'd run away too many times," Johnny confessed.
"I had this picture of who I want my wife to be and how my marriage is going to be, and when I don't feel those things, I'm like, 'We live in a huge city of, like, four million plus people, and half of them are women. So if this one's not going to work, there's gotta be a couple million more.'"
Johnny and Bao seemed attracted to each other right off the bat and quickly learned they have a similar culture as well as ideals and goals for life.
However, Johnny is waiting for more affection from Bao and reassurance that she's into him.
A preview for the next Married at First Sight episode shows Johnny catching a glimpse of Bao in her bikini during their honeymoon in the Florida Keys and saying she looked great and he couldn't stop staring at her ass, so things will apparently be taking a turn for the better!
