'Married at First Sight' star Johnny: Bao's wedding gift reaction was "really disappointing," her judgement is "not an attractive quality"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/23/2021
Married at First Sight star Johnny isn't a fan of Bao's dramatically critical reaction to his wedding gifts to her, calling his new wife's behavior "disappointing" and her quick judgement an unattractive quality.
Johnny and Bao were the only couple of strangers who were shown tying the knot during Wednesday night's three-hour premiere episode of Married at First Sight's thirteenth season.
Prior to the wedding ceremony, Johnny gifted his bride-to-be a collage picture frame and one other thing that both came wrapped in his sports jerseys.
During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered that followed the show's premiere, host Jamie Otis pointed out how, while Johnny had attempted to give Bao the perfect wedding gift, he definitely "struck out."
"Yeah, I did," Johnny conceded.
When asked how it felt to watch back Bao's strong reaction to his gift, which nearly made her change her mind about marrying a stranger, Johnny said, "Seeing that is really disappointing."
"Someone that is that quick to judge about something, like, that's not an attractive quality," Johnny admitted. "Like, you haven't even met me yet!"
When Bao opened her gifts, she was shown telling her mother how the jerseys were a complete turnoff for her and she didn't want the experts to match her with "a bro."
"I hope he's not the kind of guy who would buy me power tools for our anniversary gift," Bao lamented. "And he doesn't know how to wrap! Oh man, holy moly. The lack of detail is painful... I wanted a nerd, not a bro!"
Bao explained how she works with "some of the most brilliant minds in cancer research" and knows none of them are big sports fans, which didn't give her a good impression of her soon-to-be husband.
"[The sporty gift] says a lot; I'm not feeling good about this," Bao complained.
"My biggest fear is that the man standing at the other end of the altar is not The One... This is my life! I would have much rathered his gift been books. This is a big red flag for me."
But Johnny explained on Unfiltered how he had thought wrapping his gifts in jerseys was just a "clever" and "creative" way to go about it.
And the second gift -- which Married at First Sight's premiere episode didn't show Bao open -- was a pair of noise-canceling headphones for traveling.
"So the idea behind the gift was she's going to be my person, right? So I want to be with her both home and away, and so I wrapped one with an Away jersey and wrapped one with a Home jersey," Johnny clarified.
"And then they're both useful. So the home gift is a photo frame, where we put up photos of ourselves and hang it up in our place. And then the away gift is for when we travel together, we can have noise-canceling headphones and then be able to sleep and whatever it is when we travel a bunch."
Johnny's Married at First Sight co-star Ryan, who also appeared on Unfiltered, acknowledged how the wedding gift made "a lot of sense" once Johnny explained it better.
"I think it's SUPER thoughtful," Jamie gushed.
"You know what it is?" she continued, "It's the sports thing; she's not into sports and she's scared that you're going to be, like, one of those guys who's like hooked to the TV with every single sport-show on."
Johnny insisted he is "super nerdy," which is the type of guy whom Bao had asked the experts for, adding, "I might be the nerdiest guy out of [all the grooms]."
"There's no 'maybe!'" Ryan joked in reply, which supported Johnny's opinion of himself.
Ryan pointed out that Bao just didn't seem to put the meaning of Johnny's two gifts together.
"I tried to explain it in that note. That note was [long] and I wrote all the way [down to the bottom], trying to explain what it meant," Johnny said.
"I was like, 'I want you to be my home and away girl.' And then I ran out of room at the bottom, so I ended up putting an arrow all the way back up to the top. And I finished it up at the top, and she didn't like that either."
Johnny recalled Bao saying that she likes "a guy that has the foresight" to see the piece of paper and "know better" on how to plan and executive his writing so it all fits and flows.
Despite the rocky pre-ceremony moment, Johnny and Bao appeared to hit it off right away when they got married. Johnny called Bao "hot, sexy and beautiful," and Bao considered her husband to be very handsome.
The bride and groom also recognized each other from their college days, when both individuals had served as president of the Vietnamese Students Association at their respective schools.
After they both wholeheartedly agreed to participate in a traditional tea ceremony, Johnny gushed, "This feels like destiny. It just blows my mind that yeah, she's the one who would've made sense all along."
Johnny told Bao that they seemed totally compatible, and she said in reply, "Yeah, I think so!"