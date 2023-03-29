Airris and Jasmine were initially very hopeful about their future together, but then Airris realized during his honeymoon that he wasn't physically attracted to Jasmine and they lacked chemistry. However, neither spouse was willing to give up.
One month into marriage, Airris told Jasmine on Married at First Sight's sixteenth season that he didn't want to have sex, or even think about them having sex, until after Decision Day so the pair could just focus on finding similarities and building an emotional connection by sharing stories about themselves.
"I feel like in the beginning, I gave, gave and gave. And now he's having his revelation of, 'This is why I'm being closed off.' And now I feel like I don't even know where I'm at anymore," Jasmine explained to host Keshia Knight Pulliam during the March 22 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty.
On Afterparty, Jasmine watched back a Season 16 clip of one of the couple's counseling sessions with expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz, who had matched the couple along with Pastor Calvin Roberson.
Airris was shown opening up about loved ones who had died tragically in his life, including his beloved father and one of his former college roommates.
It appeared to take over a month into marriage, however, for Airris to be so vulnerable with his wife in attempt to grow closer to her.
"I understand why he acts the way he acts more," Jasmine acknowledged.
"I was already giving him grace, but it just gives me more fuel to continue to give him grace because he's learning... I've been very patient."
For Jasmine's part, she seemed to totally shut down during a fishbowl-questions exercise the experts had given each couple so they would discuss their fears, shame and insecurities.
Jasmine couldn't seem to come up with any answers for personal questions such as, "What will make you and keep you feeling safe and secure in our marriage and why?"
Jasmine, for instance, responded, "I can't think of anything."
And when asked what was worrying her most at the moment, she replied, "Our marriage."
Keshia asked Jasmine why she was "so unresponsive and so uninterested" during that particular activity.
"Is it just a buildup over time or was there one poignant cause of that? Was there a turning point when you were just like, 'I'm done?'" Keshia asked.
"I think it was a buildup," Jasmine explained.
"I don't speak up. Something happens, I just brush it under the rug and I'm like, 'It's okay,' and I move forward. And there there's this day where I'm just like, 'Ahhh!' So it wasn't one certain thing."
But Jasmine wasn't ready to throw in the towel just yet. She said she felt a "renewed hope" after meeting with Dr. Pepper and hearing about the trauma in Airris' past.
As far as what it will take for Jasmine to break down her walls again, she shared, "He's going to have to reassure me. He's going to have to make me feel reassured."
Jasmine elaborated that Airris could provide her reassurance and validation through "his actions."
"It's just a feeling for me. I need to feel like I'm in a safe space," Jasmine said.
Airris, who had never been in love before and also cheated on his only serious girlfriend, decided to adopt a different approach in his relationship with Jasmine hoping for a successful outcome this time around.
Airris previously said of his approach to take sex off the table, "[I wanted] to get it out into the open and to stop getting asked about it."
"I feel like even for her, she was going, 'Maybe he'll come around this week. Maybe he'll come around [next] week.' So it was kind of like, 'Let's put it on the back burner and focus on the things that are good,'" he explained.
Airris admitted on the show that he didn't feel like "the best person in the world" when telling his wife that he wasn't physically attracted to her.
Airris insisted he didn't think Jasmine was "ugly" but she's certainly "not my normal type."
Airris said, looks aside, maybe he'd be attracted to Jasmine if she was "hella funny" or had sexy unique style, but he said she wasn't doing or saying anything special to change his perspective of her.
Airris hoped to fall for Jasmine by finding similar interests and going out on fun dates, but Jasmine was feeling rejected and deflated with Decision Day quickly approaching.