By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/20/2021



ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

star Jamie Otis has confirmed she's not pregnant by filming herself taking an at-home pregnancy test in attempt to shut down speculation from fans.Jamie, who married her husband Doug Hehner on Season 1 of , posted a five-minute video on Instagram and captioned it, "I took a pregnancy test! Before watching put your guess below for fun!""I was so sick the other day. I wasn't sure why, but I felt so nauseous and tired. I took a nap then felt better," Jamie explained."Ever since then Doug, family, & all my girlfraaans on the gram thought I may be pregnant.....I really don't 'feel pregnant' though. But since everyone wanted me to take the test I did it. And now I desperately want a different result."In the video, Jamie and Doug were playing with their eight-month-old son Hendrix."If you are pregnant, I feel like it would certainly explain a lot," Doug told his wife in the video."I feel like I'm not pregnant. There's not a chance I'm pregnant," Jamie said."I mean, there's the smallest chance, but it is literally the smallest chance. It is basically Baby Jesus if I'm pregnant -- but, like, not quite. I said 'not quite' because we've actually had sex."After Jamie laughed over comparing her situation to the Virgin Mary giving birth to Jesus, Doug pointed out, "Well, we've done it a couple of times."Jamie said she decided to take a pregnancy test because her followers on Instagram were basically begging her to check for sure after she felt really tired one day and had been experiencing frequent headaches."Doug got this [test for me] because he's like, 'You're pregnant and I want to know if you're pregnant!'" Jamie revealed.Jamie then actually filmed herself peeing in the toilet, confirming there was "no cheating" and this was not her "first morning pee.""Here we go! I highly doubt it's anything, truly. So don't get your hopes up. I don't want to get my hopes up either because I would be so excited if I was, but I just know that I'm not. But I would be pumped if I am!" Jamie explained.After peeing on the test, Jamie reiterated how she would "really love" to be pregnant.The test initially indicated that Jamie is not expecting Baby No. 3., and so she lamented, "Boo, now I want to be pregnant."After three more minutes passed, Jamie confirmed she's not pregnant and shared the disappointing news with Doug."Well, I'm kind of okay with that," Doug admitted."Alright, well, no pregnancy. Hendrix, you're not going to be a big brother yet, I'm sorry," Jamie said. "I'm sure you're not upset though."The mother of two concluded, "Alright, well, officially trying now!""No we're not," Doug interjected from the other room."Yes we are," Jamie argued, before whispering into the camera, "officially trying now."Jamie and Doug married as complete strangers on 's debut season in 2014.After losing a son they named Johnathan in 2016, Jamie and Doug welcomed their first child, Henley Grace, into the world in August 2017 and then suffered through a couple more miscarriages The pair were therefore thrilled to announce in September 2019 they had Baby No. 2 on the way, and their son Hendrix arrived in a natural, home birth in May 2020 The home birth was featured in a June episode of : Couples Cam, which will be premiering its second season Thursday, February 4 at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime.Following their stint on 's first season, Jamie and Doug co-starred on : The First Year, a spinoff which continued to follow the two MAFS Season 1 couples who opted to remain together during their first year of marriage.Jamie and Doug also later starred on : Jamie and Doug Plus One, their own spinoff which premiered in December 2017.Jamie now serves as the host of : Unfiltered, the show's post-episode discussion show that also airs on Lifetime, and she and Doug also shared commentary on : Couples Couch.Lifetime is currently airing 's twelfth season starring five new Atlanta-based couples on Wednesday nights.Interested in more news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group or click here to view our newspage!And click here for more updates on former cast members and info on where they are now!