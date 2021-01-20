'Married at First Sight' star Jamie Otis silences pregnancy speculation by filming herself taking pregnancy test
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/20/2021
Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis has confirmed she's not pregnant by filming herself taking an at-home pregnancy test in attempt to shut down speculation from fans.
Jamie, who married her husband Doug Hehner on Season 1 of Married at First Sight, posted a five-minute video on Instagram and captioned it, "I took a pregnancy test! Before watching put your guess below for fun!"
"I was so sick the other day. I wasn't sure why, but I felt so nauseous and tired. I took a nap then felt better," Jamie explained.
"Ever since then Doug, family, & all my girlfraaans on the gram thought I may be pregnant.....I really don't 'feel pregnant' though. But since everyone wanted me to take the test I did it. And now I desperately want a different result."
In the video, Jamie and Doug were playing with their eight-month-old son Hendrix.
"If you are pregnant, I feel like it would certainly explain a lot," Doug told his wife in the video.
"I feel like I'm not pregnant. There's not a chance I'm pregnant," Jamie said.
"I mean, there's the smallest chance, but it is literally the smallest chance. It is basically Baby Jesus if I'm pregnant -- but, like, not quite. I said 'not quite' because we've actually had sex."
After Jamie laughed over comparing her situation to the Virgin Mary giving birth to Jesus, Doug pointed out, "Well, we've done it a couple of times."
Jamie said she decided to take a pregnancy test because her followers on Instagram were basically begging her to check for sure after she felt really tired one day and had been experiencing frequent headaches.
"Doug got this [test for me] because he's like, 'You're pregnant and I want to know if you're pregnant!'" Jamie revealed.
Jamie then actually filmed herself peeing in the toilet, confirming there was "no cheating" and this was not her "first morning pee."
"Here we go! I highly doubt it's anything, truly. So don't get your hopes up. I don't want to get my hopes up either because I would be so excited if I was, but I just know that I'm not. But I would be pumped if I am!" Jamie explained.
After peeing on the test, Jamie reiterated how she would "really love" to be pregnant.
The test initially indicated that Jamie is not expecting Baby No. 3., and so she lamented, "Boo, now I want to be pregnant."
After three more minutes passed, Jamie confirmed she's not pregnant and shared the disappointing news with Doug.
"Well, I'm kind of okay with that," Doug admitted.
"Alright, well, no pregnancy. Hendrix, you're not going to be a big brother yet, I'm sorry," Jamie said. "I'm sure you're not upset though."
The mother of two concluded, "Alright, well, officially trying now!"
"No we're not," Doug interjected from the other room.
"Yes we are," Jamie argued, before whispering into the camera, "officially trying now."
Following their stint on Married at First Sight's first season, Jamie and Doug co-starred onMarried at First Sight: The First Year, a spinoff which continued to follow the two MAFS Season 1 couples who opted to remain together during their first year of marriage.
Jamie and Doug also later starred on Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One, their own spinoff which premiered in December 2017.