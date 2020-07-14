"I was diagnosed with post-partum depression at my 6 wk check up..I'm super comfortable being transparent about most things, but this one I've been terrified to admit out loud," Jamie wrote.
"I'm scared of looking weak. I feel like there's such a stigma associated with mental illness. When I heard the doc speak the words 'post-partum depression' I instantly felt like I wasn't good enough or strong enough to fight the hormones. (The nurse in me *knows* that's not the case -- and I'm working on fighting this feeling."
Jamie shared, however, a mood disorder is not a new concept for her.
"I've struggled with depression for forever so this isn't entirely new to me. I don't talk about it much bc I've always felt 'less than' bc of it -- or like I'm diseased -- which is kinda funny bc I have no shame in sharing about my HPV diagnosis," Jamie continued in her post from late last week.
"When I think of the person I want to be it isn't a depressed Debbie-downer. I want to be the happy one always encouraging others and making them smile. When I think of the kind of MOM I want to be, I want to be the attentive one who never tires of getting down and playing with my kiddos."
Jamie admitted she's afraid her mental illness is eventually going to drown out her personality and energy.
"I think that's what scares me most -- my mom has tried fighting mental illness for years & I've watched it take her over at times. I'm petrified it will take over me too," Jamie shared.
"I guess I thought if I didn't say it out loud maybe it'd just go away. But, it doesn't work like that. So here I am admitting my truth. I'm saying it out loud. I *will not* let it take me over."
Jamie noted her mother "tried her absolute best" but she never took medication or went to therapy. Jamie also said her mother never had any support from anyone.
"These are things I am so fortunate to have access to. I am committed to coming out of this funk stronger, happier, & a better mom. I'm also vowing to be more open about my struggles with depression & anxiety bc it affects far too many of us," Jamie continued.
"I'm a true believer in speaking our truths & sharing them bc it takes a heavy weight off our shoulders. Life can be tough but none of us have to go through these struggles alone. If you're silently struggling too, I'm here for you."
But Jamie insisted several days later she is feeling good and "not missing out" on any special moments with her babies because "tomorrow isn't promised."
"I'm definitely my biggest, but I'm not going to stop wearing bikinis that match Gracies!" Jamie wrote Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo of her lifting up her daughter Henley Grace, who turns three next month.
"I am working on becoming healthy & strong again, but I have no time limit on myself and there's no number I'm trying to 'get down to.' I just want to *feel* healthy again... Who cares about bumpy legs and a round belly anyway!!?"
Hendrix was nine pounds and four ounces when born, and Jamie confirmed she had no epidural or anesthetic when in labor.
Jamie admitted to Entertainment Tonight that natural childbirth was a far different experience from when she had her first child, Henley, in August 2017.
