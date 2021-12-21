Jamie posted a picture of her family snuggled into her bed as well as one image of her sick child sleeping and captioned the slideshow, "When we were at the hospital Hendrix was tested for everything under the sun to figure out what was making him so sick. We found out the next day that he has Covid."
"Well, he has Covid, adenovirus, and rhinovirus but when I heard Covid I was in absolute shock & instantly began crying."
Jamie said her in-laws had picked Hendrix up and stayed with him during his last seizure.
"Being that they're older & my FIL is diabetic, my heart sank knowing they'd been exposed," Jamie lamented.
"I am so thankful they've been vaccinated and already got the booster shot. Praying to God they don't get sick."
Jamie said her son's health crisis explains why she hasn't been posting much on social media.
"We spent the last few days completely offline trying to keep Hendrix's fevers under control bc he seems to have those seizures when his temperature gets high and then lowers quickly," Jamie explained on Instagram.
"We will be quarantining until at least the day after Christmas [100 percent]. It's definitely gonna be so sad to miss Christmas with family but we aren't willing to risk getting anyone else sick."
Jamie said she and her husband Doug Hehner are "focusing on gratitude" and are still "super thankful" for what they have and Hendrix's ongoing recovery.
"It could be so much worse," Jamie admitted. "We are lucky to be out of the hospital & all together. And Hendrix seems to be getting better each day. Aaand every mama knows the snuggles are long and sweeeet when our babies are sick."
Jamie added, "Definitely taking advantage of my rambunctious boy curling up on my lap and staying for longer than a second. #familytime #fambam #thankfulgratefulblessed #quaratinelife #sanitizing #likeaboss."
Earlier this year, Jamie revealed on social media she and Doug began trying for a third child, and she even filmed herself taking a pregnancy test on the toilet in her bathroom.
Jamie married Doug on Season 1 of Married at First Sight, which aired in 2014, and later welcomed two children, including their four-year-old daughter Henley Grace, after suffering through miscarriages.
Jamie has apparently had a tough month or so given she's just been fired, apparently, from her Married at First Sight: Unfiltered hosting gig.
Following their stint on Married at First Sight's first season, Jamie and Doug co-starred on Married at First Sight: The First Year, a spinoff which continued to follow the two MAFS Season 1 couples who opted to remain together during their first year of marriage.
Jamie and Doug also later starred on Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One, their own spinoff which premiered in December 2017.
Jamie and Doug also appeared on multiple seasons of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, which recently aired its third edition.