'Married at First Sight' star: I think Mark Maher is afraid of Lindsey Georgoulis at this point
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/02/2022
Married at First Sight star Steve Moy believes that Mark Maher was afraid of Lindsey Georgoulis in the first couple weeks of their marriage and that's why Mark held back his feelings.
Two weeks into marriage, Mark, 37, said he wasn't falling in love with Lindsey, 34, because he tends to be on the reserved side and his wife's "loud" and blunt personality often embarrassed him and made him feel uncomfortable in public settings.
During a Season 14 cast outing to a bowling alley in Boston, MA, Lindsey announced to the group how she believes a couple can't have intimacy without conflict and resolution first, which immediately pissed off Katina Goode, who was happily married to Olajuwon Dickerson.
Mark, frustrated and disappointed in Lindsey's pattern of poking the bear, gave Lindsey the silent treatment after that conversation, which resulted in Lindsey -- who apparently had a couple drinks -- lashing out.
On the February 23 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Steve watched back a Season 14 clip of Lindsey venting to a producer in the bowling alley's bathroom, "Honestly, I think I'm done because my husband's a f-cking idiot."
"Like, I'm sorry you're not a strong man and you can't speak up right now because your life is in f-cking crisis," Lindsey complains of Mark in the clip.
"Have fun living in your roach-infested f-cking apartment with your [alleged $60k per year] income. I'm gonna go back into South Boston with my good life and have fun. I don't need you. Where [are] you going back? Your mama's?"
Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam said "wow" after watching the footage back and asked Steve if he thought Mark was afraid of Lindsey due to her fiery reactions and passionate convictions in their arguments.
For instance, Lindsey once called Mark out on-camera for inappropriately farting in front of her and pooping with the door open after he had asked her to pump the brakes on their relationship and slow down a bit. She's also quick to name call and scream.
"It feels sometimes that [Mark] is afraid to say what he really wants to say," Keshia pointed out.
Steve replied, "I think early on, he tried and then whenever he does, I think he feels like he gets barreled over and then it become, 'I'm better off just not saying it because it might cause more problems if I do.'"
"So yeah," Steve confirmed, "I do think he's afraid of her."
However, Steve's marriage to Noi Phommasak was going great two weeks into the process, with the exception of one blowout fight about over-cooked noodles in which Noi had left their shared Boston apartment for a night.
"I feel like what always happens with me and Noi is we have six great days, one bad day, and we always bounce back doing these activities," Steve shared.
"Once we get through it, I do feel every time, as hard as it can be, we make progress on it."
Shortly after tying the knot as total strangers, Lindsey told Mark "I love you" during their honeymoon in Puerto Rico, where the couple also consummated their marriage.
But Mark admitted Lindsey -- who had bumped heads with their fellow cast members multiple times -- could be "a lot" for him and "condescending" at times, especially in regards to her no-filter delivery of opinions as well as her reckless behavior when she's excessively drinking alcohol.
And Lindsey struggled with Mark's seemingly-sudden hot and cold tendencies. She accused him of not adjusting to the process well and holding back his feelings.
"We went from having sex to you not even wanting to hold my hand or be affectionate with me," Lindsey explained after moving into an apartment with Mark.
"My feelings are hurt because you went from all to nothing. I am so insulted and offended by you. I am so mad!... And you are f-cking clueless right now, and it makes me so mad! Work on us!"
Mark admitted that he wasn't feeling like himself, like he was out of his own skin, explaining, "I've seen you poke and it makes me uncomfortable. But I don't poke you; I just shut my mouth."
During a therapy session, Married at First Sight expert, Pastor Calvin Roberson, acknowledged how Lindsey needed to pull back on occasion and give herself to Mark in "doses."
But Lindsey certainly gave it to Mark straight at the bowling alley, and the more Mark tried to nip the fight in the bud and walk away from his wife, the louder and more confrontational Lindsey became.
"Call your mom and see if she'll let you in tonight!" Lindsey shouted.
"Have another drink!" Mark yelled in reply, before telling the cameras, "I just can't. I can't do this anymore."
Mark complained about how Lindsey just couldn't let things go, and then he overheard Lindsey trashing him while he was sitting in a stairwell with Chris Collette next to the ladies' bathroom at the bowling alley.
"I am accepting you for all of your f-cking flaws," Lindsey griped to a producer.
"And not once are you congratulating or thanking me. I mean, real talk -- he makes 60 grand a year selling gym memberships. Okay, simmer down. Alright, little boy, let me teach you how to be a big badass b-tch!"
Lindsey refused to leave the bathroom and lamented, "I hate my husband. I'm sick of dealing with his bullsh-t. He is a pathetic loser. I'm all in until I'm out. And then when I'm out, you never get me back."
Lindsey said another wife would not deal with Mark's "bullsh-t" and the least he could do was give her an orgasm.
"All I need is an orgasm, and he was like, 'I want to pull it back. I'm not emotional right now,'" Lindsey complained. "And I'm like, 'Why? Because you've got small balls? I don't seem him right now as good."
Married at First Sight's fourteenth season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime.