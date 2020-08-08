'Married at First Sight' star Henry Rodriguez: My friend Kristin doesn't have feelings for me, we're just good friends!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/08/2020
Married at First Sight star Henry Rodriguez insists his female friend Kristin doesn't have feelings for him and they're just good friends who never dated.
Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles matched Henry, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter from Arabi, LA, with Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant from Houma, LA, to marry on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series.
While Henry came across as a reserved gentleman from the start, something that raised a red flag for many viewers was his apparent close relationship with multiple women, including his friend Kristin, who even attended Henry's bachelor party.
Surprisingly, Christina liked and actually got along with Henry's friends at their wedding, but it turned out Kristin got a little catty behind the scenes and slammed Henry's new bride.
On Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Henry watched back a Season 11 clip in which his pals Kristin and Trishelle Cannatella, who starred on The Real World in 2002, introduced themselves to Christina at the wedding.
"Henry has definitely been our best friend and we've all been friends for a long, long time," Trishelle told the cameras.
"We've been through a lot, so I'm not going to welcome some girl we don't know with open arms," Kristin admitted.
"I think I just judge any woman that would do this. Actually, I don't consider [Henry] married. I don't."
Unfiltered host Jamie Otis, who appeared on Season 1 of Married at First Sight, asked Henry what it was like watching that footage back and hearing how his friends talked about Christina.
"You know, we're best friends and I think [Kristin] was definitely supportive of me," Henry said.
"I think she probably thought I didn't need to go to quite this extreme to potentially meet somebody and marry them."
Jamie, however, seemed to have a tough time believing that Henry's relationship with Kristin has always been platonic, especially since Kristin came off as a little jealous -- and maybe even intimidated by Christina -- at the wedding.
"Do you think that she's attracted to you? Have you guys ever dated?" Jamie asked of Kristin.
"No," Henry replied. "Kristin and I have never dated. We've been friends for approximately eight years."
Henry added, "I don't think it's anything like that. I think we're just good friends and I think she wants the best for me. She has supported relationships that I've been in, in the past."
Henry reiterated how Kristin probably just viewed marrying a stranger as a wild and risky idea.
"I think that she just thinks this is a crazy step and I think she's probably just a little concerned," Henry shared.
During a previous episode of Married at First Sight, Trishelle revealed she and Henry went on a date once but she found him "boring" and so she's been friends with him ever since.
Both Trishelle and Kristin seemed a little tipsy at the wedding, and Kristin confessed of Christina, "I have to get to know her and remove that judgment and stigmatism."
While Trishelle and Kristin acted sweet to Christina's face and gushed about how they approved of her and thought she had been matched with a wonderful and handsome guy, Kristin was apparently being a little two-faced.
"I'm going to respect the marriage but I'm not going to respect the relationship," Kristin told the cameras.
Pastor Cal joined Henry on the Unfiltered broadcast and offered his take on that MAFS clip.
"She's protective," Pastor Cal noted of Kristin. "And it's funny when you say, you know, 'We're just friends and there's no intimate nothing,' I believe that."
"However," Pastor Cal continued, "friendship feelings can be intimate feelings even if they are not romantic feelings. You know?"
"So there may be -- depending on how your relationship goes -- there may need to be conversations where Kristin is brought into the situation and it's established that Christina is the new intimate partner," he concluded.
Following her wedding, Christina said she was hopeful about her future with Henry and couldn't wait to get to know him better because she thought he was sweet and attractive.
However, there were moments of silence and Henry appeared a little nervous and awkward at times. Christina hoped Henry would be able to come out of his shell and loosen up, but she gushed about loving his friends.
In fact, Christina said the coolest thing she had learned about Henry on their wedding day was that he has awesome friends who apparently liked her.
The day after their wedding, Christina and Henry learned they'd be traveling to Mexico for their honeymoon.
Christina, a well-traveled flight attendant, said she looked forward to having adventures with Henry and teaching him things since it would be his first trip out of the country.
Married at First Sight's eleventh season also stars Miles Williams and Karen Landry, Woody Randall and Amani, and Brett and Olivia.