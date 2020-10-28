Married at First Sight star Henry Rodriguez insists Christina exaggerated how often he was gone from their apartment, although he admits he deliberately took his time during some of his trips away from her.

ADVERTISEMENT
Henry, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter from Arabi, LA, and Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant from Houma, LA, were matched by Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles to wed on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

On the October 14 episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Henry watched back a Season 11 clip of Christina complaining about Henry weeks into quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"He just always finds a way to leave. Like, he's always going. I feel like he really just doesn't want this," Christina told Dr. Pepper via videochat in the clip.

Unfiltered host Jamie Otis -- who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight and is still married to her match, Doug Hehner -- asked Henry what it was like to watch that footage back.

"To be frank, I think Christina exaggerates how often I was actually gone," Henry said.

"I worked from home but from my studio, so I'd go to work, I'd get home around 6PM, and then on the weekends, it's my time to do the errands I can't do during the week."

Henry added, "I don't know what the problem was because she usually didn't get out of bed until, like, 1PM or 2PM in the afternoon."

"And also, I'll be honest -- yeah, it was awkward at [our apartment]. When I ran errands, maybe I might take a longer way home or take a little bit more time at the store. I'll own up to that, but I think she exaggerates some of my behaviors during quarantine."

Since Henry admitted to sometimes taking the longer route home, Jamie asked Henry if he thought Christina was staying in bed until the afternoon because she was also avoiding spending time with him.

"No, I think that's just her routine," Henry said.

"She takes, like, the longest baths I've ever seen. There were legit times I texted my friends, like, 'Should I call the cops? Christina has been in the bathroom for five hours."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' STAR MICHAEL SEEKING ANNULMENT FROM MEKA CLAIMING SHOW DEFRAUDED HIM INTO MARRIAGE (EXCLUSIVE)

Jamie, a mother of two, joked, "I wish I had time for that," and laughed.

"I would put my ear up to the door to make sure all was well," Henry revealed. "But I just think it's embellished a little bit."

When asked if being quarantined with Christina did anything to help his relationship, Henry explained the couple had both good and bad moments.

"In some ways, the quarantine has been really difficult for us, and in some ways it's helped," Henry shared.

"But I signed up to see this thing through, and we'll see what happens. But hopefully it improves."

However, the couple's relationship unfortunately didn't improve as more time passed.

On Day 76 of marriage, which happened to be Henry and Christina's 43rd day of lockdown in New Orleans, Henry explained to the cameras, "[Christina] told me that a 'reliable source' texted her, a male, that he and I were allegedly sleeping together and that I was gay."

ADVERTISEMENT
Henry claimed Christina had made the whole thing up and never showed him the alleged text message despite his numerous requests to see it.

"I sure as hell would not marry somebody -- a female -- that I don't know on television if I were gay. That's not how I would handle that situation. It makes no sense to me," Henry told the cameras in a recent MAFS episode.

RELATED: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

Henry ultimately determined Christina had basically sought revenge for Henry calling her "dishonest" and she was trying to "save face," which "spoke volumes" about her as a person.

Pastor Cal said on last week's episode of Unfiltered he believed Christina had accused Henry of being unfaithful with a man because "he was not coming onto her."

"I believe that what was happening was a reaction to how she felt about him not making a move, and so she's trying to rationalize and trying to find some reason as to why this man is not attracted to me and why this man is not making a move on me," Pastor Cal said.

"And a lot of times, women will say, 'Hey, you must be gay. You don't want me.' And then everything that happens fuels that ridiculous rumor."

The Married at First Sight expert concluded, "Henry didn't have an affair with a man or with anybody! That's now who he is. That's just so not him."

Despite the couple's differences, Henry and Christina still decided to attend the couples' retreat and basically sweep their problems under the rug.

Henry and Christina were cordial to each other and put on a united front at the retreat, but it was clear Henry had checked out of his marriage and was only going through the motions until "Decision Day."

Henry, for instance, revealed to the cameras in the latest Season 11 episode, "Christina threatened to hold [the text message] over my head if I didn't have her back throughout the rest of the process... I think [it's] despicable."

RELATED: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY KNOW? (PHOTOS)

Christina, however, admitted to Henry during their last dinner out together before "Decision Day" that she had acted like "a f-cking fool" sometimes in their marriage and had made some mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT
Christina hadn't totally given up on Henry yet and thought they could be a good match because they're both "great people," but Henry apparently felt otherwise.

"I honestly really had to hold back from laughing. Sometimes it feels like we live in two different realities," Henry said in a confessional.

"And I just don't understand how two people can see things so differently."

Married at First Sight's eleventh-season "Decision Day" episode airs Wednesday, October 28 on Lifetime.

Viewers will find out whether the four remaining couples -- Henry and Christina, Woody Randall and Amani, Miles Williams and Karen Landry, and Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner -- opted to stay married or get divorced.

Brett Lindsey and Olivia ended their marriage prematurely over their differences well before "Decision Day."

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more Married at First Sight news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group!

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT NEWS