'Married at First Sight' star Henry Rodriguez: Christina exaggerated how often I was gone, but yeah I deliberately took my time sometimes
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/28/2020
Married at First Sight star Henry Rodriguez insists Christina exaggerated how often he was gone from their apartment, although he admits he deliberately took his time during some of his trips away from her.
Henry, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter from Arabi, LA, and Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant from Houma, LA, were matched by Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles to wed on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series.
On the October 14 episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Henry watched back a Season 11 clip of Christina complaining about Henry weeks into quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"He just always finds a way to leave. Like, he's always going. I feel like he really just doesn't want this," Christina told Dr. Pepper via videochat in the clip.
Unfiltered host Jamie Otis -- who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight and is still married to her match, Doug Hehner -- asked Henry what it was like to watch that footage back.
"To be frank, I think Christina exaggerates how often I was actually gone," Henry said.
"I worked from home but from my studio, so I'd go to work, I'd get home around 6PM, and then on the weekends, it's my time to do the errands I can't do during the week."
Henry added, "I don't know what the problem was because she usually didn't get out of bed until, like, 1PM or 2PM in the afternoon."
"And also, I'll be honest -- yeah, it was awkward at [our apartment]. When I ran errands, maybe I might take a longer way home or take a little bit more time at the store. I'll own up to that, but I think she exaggerates some of my behaviors during quarantine."
Since Henry admitted to sometimes taking the longer route home, Jamie asked Henry if he thought Christina was staying in bed until the afternoon because she was also avoiding spending time with him.
"No, I think that's just her routine," Henry said.
"She takes, like, the longest baths I've ever seen. There were legit times I texted my friends, like, 'Should I call the cops? Christina has been in the bathroom for five hours."
Jamie, a mother of two, joked, "I wish I had time for that," and laughed.
"I would put my ear up to the door to make sure all was well," Henry revealed. "But I just think it's embellished a little bit."
When asked if being quarantined with Christina did anything to help his relationship, Henry explained the couple had both good and bad moments.
"In some ways, the quarantine has been really difficult for us, and in some ways it's helped," Henry shared.
"But I signed up to see this thing through, and we'll see what happens. But hopefully it improves."
However, the couple's relationship unfortunately didn't improve as more time passed.
On Day 76 of marriage, which happened to be Henry and Christina's 43rd day of lockdown in New Orleans, Henry explained to the cameras, "[Christina] told me that a 'reliable source' texted her, a male, that he and I were allegedly sleeping together and that I was gay."
"I sure as hell would not marry somebody -- a female -- that I don't know on television if I were gay. That's not how I would handle that situation. It makes no sense to me," Henry told the cameras in a recent MAFS episode.
Henry ultimately determined Christina had basically sought revenge for Henry calling her "dishonest" and she was trying to "save face," which "spoke volumes" about her as a person.
Pastor Cal said on last week's episode of Unfiltered he believed Christina had accused Henry of being unfaithful with a man because "he was not coming onto her."
"I believe that what was happening was a reaction to how she felt about him not making a move, and so she's trying to rationalize and trying to find some reason as to why this man is not attracted to me and why this man is not making a move on me," Pastor Cal said.
"And a lot of times, women will say, 'Hey, you must be gay. You don't want me.' And then everything that happens fuels that ridiculous rumor."
The Married at First Sight expert concluded, "Henry didn't have an affair with a man or with anybody! That's now who he is. That's just so not him."
Despite the couple's differences, Henry and Christina still decided to attend the couples' retreat and basically sweep their problems under the rug.
Henry and Christina were cordial to each other and put on a united front at the retreat, but it was clear Henry had checked out of his marriage and was only going through the motions until "Decision Day."
Henry, for instance, revealed to the cameras in the latest Season 11 episode, "Christina threatened to hold [the text message] over my head if I didn't have her back throughout the rest of the process... I think [it's] despicable."