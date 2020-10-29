Henry, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter from Arabi, LA, and Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant from Houma, LA, were matched by Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles to wed on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series.
"Aside from some of the hiccups you and Christina have experienced, overall, do you think she embodies the qualities in a wife that you need?" Jamie asked.
"Uhh," Henry murmured. "To be honest, like, not really."
"I have just seen a lot of impatient moments that turned into rudeness," Henry explained. "But I'm not saying she doesn't have the potential to maybe grow and improve in some things."
With that being said, however, Henry noted Christina does have some traits he admires.
"I think she's really cool at times. I do think she likes having a good time," Henry noted.
"Christina, on a whim, she'd probably pack up a bag and go to Greece. You know, for me, that would take, like eight months of planning. And I certainly think that I need a little bit of -- I could be a little more impulsive or a little more ambitious at times."
"I mean, we need a lot to get to that point, but I think just basic communication would be a start," Henry said with a little sarcasm.
"I honestly just think a lot of times chemistry is there or it isn't. We didn't hit it off that fast."
Jamie noted, "But not all hope is lost just because of that," and Henry agreed.
"I mean, we have moments together that are just fun," Henry said.
"We'll go on a walk or watch a movie or whatever where it's like fun banter back and forth, and I see that a friendship could be there. But yeah, we certainly have a little ways to go."
"Maybe with more time, it could get better," he added.
Unfortunately, Henry and Christina's relationship didn't get better, and the pair both agreed to get a divorce on "Decision Day."
"I just wish that we could have existed better together," Christina told the experts at the sit-down meeting. "I just wish we would have clicked better romantically... I never really felt wanted."
Henry viewed Christina as a dishonest person who seemed to have an excuse for everything, and Christina appeared to put the nail in the coffin when she told Henry that a "reliable source" had texted her, a male, saying he and Henry allegedly slept together and that Henry is gay.
(Christina later said she received a text from an unknown number).
Henry claims Christina never showed him the text message -- despite his multiple requests to see it for himself -- and so he's not even sure the text message exists at all.
Henry also accused Christina of holding the alleged text message over his head as a form of blackmail, saying he needed to have her back throughout the rest of the experiment or she would release the text.
Christina denied that was the case and insisted she never really believed Henry is gay, but Henry argued Christina had been very adamant about him supposedly liking men.
"Reflecting back on it, it should've been handled way differently. And I can understand why you'd be pissed off about it," Christina said.
After Henry apologized for making Christina feel "unwanted," he vented to the cameras, "Had it gone down the way that she describes, I wouldn't have even been upset or mad about it. For her to sit there and say she didn't think essentially that I was gay is absolute lies, and the fact she can't admit that is laughable to me."
Brett Lindsey and Olivia also decided to end their marriage, but they called it quits over a week before "Decision Day."