Married at First Sight star Haley Harris has opened up about where her relationship with Jacob Harder stands now that they've finalized their divorce.

The last time Married at First Sight viewers saw Season 12 couple Haley and Jake was when they met in person earlier this year to sign their divorce papers about four months after Decision Day, a meeting which aired in June on Lifetime's Married at First Sight: Where are They Now? special.

Tension was clearly in the air and Haley and Jake seemed to have resentment towards each other, but they exchanged pleasantries and put on good faces for the cameras.

Since then, Haley revealed, "Things have changed in the sense where we signed our divorce papers, we talked after, and we decided to have no animosity going forward."

Haley provided the update during an appearance on the Married at First Sight: Kick-Off Special for the show's upcoming thirteenth season.

"But yeah, we don't speak... We cut ties, and that was it," Haley told the Kick-Off Special host Kevin Frazier.

But Married at First Sight Season 12 star Paige Banks -- whose marriage to Chris Williams ended before the reunion show -- joined Haley on the show and revealed Haley has "no issues" in the romance department now.

"I mean, I have a couple dates scheduled but nothing serious, just casual, so that's it," Haley noted. "[I'm] having fun and having a good time."

Kevin pointed out how Haley is a single woman again, and Haley joked, "I'm ready to go!"

Jake and Haley's marriage got off to a good start in August 2020 until the pair slept together during their Las Vegas honeymoon.

At that point, Haley realized something was missing in the relationship, and so she appeared to shut down emotionally and physically.

Kevin asked Haley to confirm whether her marriage essentially went down the tubes after having sex with Jake for the first time because the sexual encounter was awful.

Haley paused, smiled and explained, "Umm, you know, there were a lot of factors that played into it, mostly not being able to have a conversation."

She added of her ex-husband, "He's going to be great for someone, just not for me."

Kevin told Haley, "Way to keep it rolling -- because you were rolling right on out of there [with Jake]."

"I couldn't get out of it fast enough!" Haley joked.

When looking back at her experience on the show as a whole, Haley admitted, "This is such a stressful process and you go through a lot."

She therefore gave Married at First Sight's upcoming Season 13 cast the following advice: "There was so much happening at once and I would try to talk to too many people about it and I would get a lot of opinions and then I would start second-guessing my feelings. So just go with your gut and be honest and upfront with everything."

On Tuesday night, Haley's friend and Married at First Sight co-star Virginia Coombs lashed out at Jake when he was conducting an Instagram Live session for his followers.

In the comments, Virginia accused Jake of saying "the creepiest sh-t" to Haley during their marriage and "begging" his wife to have sex with him.

Virginia called Jake "fake" and claimed he's been trying to stay relevant in the press and on social media by throwing Haley under the bus.

Jake, however, posted a video on Instagram in reply to Virginia's comments on Wednesday and insisted he doesn't initiate discussions about Haley or talk about his ex-wife "at all" unless he's answering a fan's "specific" question about their failed relationship based on what was shown on Season 12 of the series and has therefore become "public knowledge."

Jake recalled how Haley had humiliated him on TV by suggesting their sex was horrible and so he should be allowed to share his perspective without offending anybody.

"[Haley] is the one dogging me on national TV... And the real story behind that whole [sex] thing, I'm not going to get into details, but it's not what people probably think," Jake said.

"It's much more less eventful, and it just wasn't good all around -- for her or for me either."

Jake told his followers that Virginia was out of line for bashing him and he only wishes Haley "the best."

"I don't like her as a person and together we were very bad, but I don't wish her ill will. I hope she finds her person and gets her sh-t together and lives a happy life," Jake said.

Jake and Haley tried to salvage their relationship and bond through activities as the MAFS season progressed, but they appeared to fight more than they got along due to a lack of communication and effort on both of their parts.

Jake and Haley therefore mutually decided to split on Decision Day.

Meanwhile, Virginia and her husband Erik Lake have also filed for divorce, although the spouses and Season 3 Married at First Sight: Couples Cam stars have yet to publicly announce their breakup.

Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre also recently announced they've split and are getting divorced.

The only couple who is still together from Married at First Sight's twelfth season is Briana Myles and Vincent Morales.

