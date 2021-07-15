The last time Married at First Sight viewers saw Season 12 couple Haley and Jake was when they met in person earlier this year to sign their divorce papers about four months after Decision Day, a meeting which aired in June on Lifetime's Married at First Sight: Where are They Now? special.
Kevin asked Haley to confirm whether her marriage essentially went down the tubes after having sex with Jake for the first time because the sexual encounter was awful.
Haley paused, smiled and explained, "Umm, you know, there were a lot of factors that played into it, mostly not being able to have a conversation."
She added of her ex-husband, "He's going to be great for someone, just not for me."
Kevin told Haley, "Way to keep it rolling -- because you were rolling right on out of there [with Jake]."
"I couldn't get out of it fast enough!" Haley joked.
When looking back at her experience on the show as a whole, Haley admitted, "This is such a stressful process and you go through a lot."
She therefore gaveMarried at First Sight's upcoming Season 13 cast the following advice: "There was so much happening at once and I would try to talk to too many people about it and I would get a lot of opinions and then I would start second-guessing my feelings. So just go with your gut and be honest and upfront with everything."
Jake, however, posted a video on Instagram in reply to Virginia's comments on Wednesday and insisted he doesn't initiate discussions about Haley or talk about his ex-wife "at all" unless he's answering a fan's "specific" question about their failed relationship based on what was shown on Season 12 of the series and has therefore become "public knowledge."
Jake recalled how Haley had humiliated him on TV by suggesting their sex was horrible and so he should be allowed to share his perspective without offending anybody.
"[Haley] is the one dogging me on national TV... And the real story behind that whole [sex] thing, I'm not going to get into details, but it's not what people probably think," Jake said.
"It's much more less eventful, and it just wasn't good all around -- for her or for me either."
Jake told his followers that Virginia was out of line for bashing him and he only wishes Haley "the best."
"I don't like her as a person and together we were very bad, but I don't wish her ill will. I hope she finds her person and gets her sh-t together and lives a happy life," Jake said.
Jake and Haley tried to salvage their relationship and bond through activities as the MAFS season progressed, but they appeared to fight more than they got along due to a lack of communication and effort on both of their parts.
Jake and Haley therefore mutually decided to split on Decision Day.