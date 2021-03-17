Once Haley got to know Jacob's personality better and his quirky interests, she said she lacked an attraction to her husband and began pulling back from whatever small connection they had initially shared.
During the March 10 episode ofMarried at First Sight: Unfiltered, Haley and two of her MAFS co-stars, Virginia Coombs and Clara Berghaus, watched back a Season 12 clip of Jacob revealing to Haley's friends at a party how he and Haley had been intimate during the honeymoon.
"But then she pulled back on it," Jacob reveals in the clip to Haley's pals Caroline and Lauren. "From my perspective, I'm like, 'Okay, does she just not like me?'"
Caroline told Jacob that she's never known Haley in a relationship and Haley seemed to be a bit of a "commitment phobe," and Lauren appeared to agree.
On Unfiltered, host Jamie Otis -- who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight -- asked Haley how it felt to hear her friend tell Jacob that she's afraid of getting into a serious relationship.
"From Caroline, that doesn't surprise me," Haley said. "She knew me at the very tail end of my bad relationship. I can't say I'm surprised."
Jamie asked, "Where do these commitment issues come from?"
"So my long relationship, it was like on and off for five years, he got another girl pregnant," Haley revealed. "So things really just weren't great."
Haley continued, "So yeah, that gave me a few trust issues and it gave me a few commitment issues, and that's it. And here we are!"
Jamie noted it was "valid" for Haley to have those fears or concerns given what she had been through.
Virginia also admitted on Married at First Sight she's had attachment issues due to her parents' divorce, which ended in hate and resentment.
When asked if any of those issues followed Virginia into her marriage to Erik Lake, Virginia replied, "As of now, I don't think they have tremendously."
"Erik reassures me pretty much daily that he's not going anywhere. Even if I shoved him away, he's not going anywhere," Virginia joked.
"No, so I'm very thankful for that and just lucky that he is strong enough to handle [that]. Even if I do maybe push him a little bit, he's still right there," Virginia shared.
Switching gears a little bit, Jamie then asked Clara what it's been like living with her husband Ryan Oubre.
On their similarities or differences, Clara explained, "I feel like Ryan and I have so many similarities and, again, we're both big talkers. I've always joked that they put me with the one person that can talk more than I can!"
Jacob determined Haley's past long-term relationship had "deeply wounded" her since she quickly shut down in subsequent relationships and tried to notice red flags right away.
But the couple attempted to take some of the pressure off by just having fun together and relaxing at a pool party with other cast members at Jacob's home in the latest episode. The pair also went out to lunch together and established some activities they could do to bond.