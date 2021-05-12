A huge point of contention in Jacob and Haley's marriage was an $800 infinity bracelet Jacob had purchased for his wife for their wedding day that Haley hadn't worn one time or even kept at their apartment.
During a recent appearance on Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Haley watched back a Season 12 clip of Jacob expressing frustration over the fact Haley didn't seem to appreciate or respect the gift.
"I don't know what happened to the bracelet, but you never actually brought that around," Jacob laments in the clip.
"We've had a few other things going on," Haley snapped, "so I'm sorry that a piece of jewelry wasn't at the top of my mind."
"Well, that could just be a microcosm of our marriage, I guess," Jacob complains.
On Unfiltered, Haley explained, "I don't think it's the actual bracelet that was the problem. It was, like, EVERYTHING else that was the problem."
Haley's mother thought it was "beyond tacky" Jacob kept mentioning the bracelet because she didn't think Jacob had given a gift selflessly.
But Married at First Sight expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz said she understood why Jacob felt so disrespected and Haley needed to accept responsibility for her role in the problem or else her marriage probably wouldn't work out.
Haley ended up returning the expensive bracelet to Jacob so it would no longer be an issue or topic of conversation.
When asked to reveal her mindset going into the couples' retreat in Hilton Head, SC, following their argument, Haley shared, "We didn't want to ride with each other and we didn't want to be around each other."
"So, I mean, neither one of us, I don't think, were in a good headspace going into this couples' retreat," Haley added.
Haley then watched footage of Jacob complaining about her to their fellow co-stars at the couples' retreat.
"This has been one, like, long bad first date for me. What can I learn from that? I don't know. We didn't connect," Jacob says.
"We didn't, but I still learned a lot about myself, so I'm just confused at how, in a two-month condensed process, you don't learn anything about yourself," Haley counters.
"I'm used to having a connection... after a date," Jacob continues.
Unfiltered host Jamie Otis -- who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight -- asked Haley how she was feeling during that tense conversation in front of their friends at the couples' retreat.
"I was upset," Haley admitted.
"I mean, obviously. It was just absolutely mind-blowing to me that you can't learn one thing about yourself during this process. I was, yeah, feeling some kind of way you could say."
Haley said she wasn't sure whether Jacob might have been "poking" at her to try to get a reaction out of her.
"I don't know if it was intentional or not," Haley said, "but the pointed comments and calling me a 'fake,' it's been name-calling and assumption after assumption through this entire process. And that's not acceptable to me."
Married at First Sight expert Pastor Calvin Roberson and Haley's co-star Ryan Oubre also joined Haley on Unfiltered, and Pastor Cal shared his thoughts on the couple in that footage.
"I mean, there are no boundaries. [Haley] was throwing shade and he was throwing shade," Pastor Cal noted.
"Oh, I know, fully! I was throwing some shade!" Haley confessed.
"He was being JC Petty and [Haley] was being Petty LaBelle, so it was just all over the place," Pastor Cal said. "It's hard to watch."
Ryan and his wife Clara Berghaus actually missed the first dinner at the couples' retreat when this drama went down to due Clara having to work.
When Jamie asked Ryan if he was happy he and Clara missed this crazy dinner, Ryan laughed.
"I mean, I was sad that we didn't get to spend more time with the group, but it looked a little awkward, so I'm not too upset about missing it," Ryan said.
Haley told Ryan that she had cooked dinner for everyone and it was great.
"I had some leftovers the next day," Ryan noted. "I got the food portion of it, so I was happy about that!"
Although Haley said her marriage had been "a roller coaster" during the couples' retreat that aired on the latest MAFS episode, Haley thought Jacob was overall a good guy and there was still time in the experiment to pull Jacob out of his shell and for things to change for the better.
And Jacob seemed to consider staying with Haley as "Decision Day" was rapidly approaching.
"I wanted somebody who was independent and strong-willed, so she is all of those things," Jacob shared in a confessional.
"I think she's a good person and I think she went into this for the right reasons, so maybe we need to give things more time and we could potentially develop something good from here."
Jacob also told the cameras a divorce would be "daunting" and so he'd prefer to just work things out with Haley.
Haley said she recognized her final decision was a huge choice that would probably change her whole life.