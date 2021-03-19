Haley and Jacob's honeymoon ended on a low note when Haley told her husband that she was going to enjoy a girls' night out and then he apparently came to discover some of the husbands attended the gathering as well.
Jacob, clearly feeling left out, accused Haley of lying to him, having a boyfriend back home, and being "high-strung."
Haley felt emotionally defeated once the pair moved into an apartment together in Atlanta, but Jacob ultimately apologized and Haley decided she wasn't ready to give up on her marriage and run from another relationship.
Haley therefore bought Jacob a set of new clothes to wear in attempt to build some chemistry or create a spark (since he's obsessed with 80's style) organically.
"If there's no physical attraction, then honestly I don't know if we really have kind of a shot," Jacob lamented.
Haley, however, said she considered the fact an attraction could grow over time, and so she asked her husband to be understanding, communicative and patient with her.
But the couple attempted to just have some fun together and relax by hosting a gathering for Married at First Sight's cast members at Jacob's house in the latest episode. The pair also went out to lunch together and established some activities they could do to bond.