Married at First Sight star Haley Harris has revealed her biggest fear about her marriage to Jacob Harder.

Haley and Jacob's relationship has been a rocky one on Married at First Sight's currently-airing twelfth season.

Not only has the pair been struggling to communicate and find things in common, but Jacob also complained Haley wasn't vulnerable or open with him -- and Haley admitted to her husband that she wasn't attracted to or feeling a connection with him.

During the March 10 episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Haley and two of her MAFS co-stars, Virginia Coombs and Clara Berghaus, watched back a Season 12 clip of Ryan telling three of his fellow MAFS grooms that he is "slow to trust people."

"I'm trying to avoid the pain of that, and [Clara] is very, like, 'I trust everybody until you give me a reason not to trust you!' And I'm like, 'Why?!'" Ryan explains in the clip.

Vincent was then shown calling Ryan "super serious," adding that Ryan "works at a slow pace" that may "frustrate Clara."

"I feel like him holding back is definitely going to be a problem," Vincent says.

On Unfiltered, host Jamie Otis -- who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight -- asked Haley to reveal her biggest fear in her marriage to Jacob.

"With things starting out the way that they did, it's failure, honestly," Haley admitted.

"Once I'm committed to something, I'm committed to something and I always have the follow through. I think that failing at the end is something I'm really worried about it."

Jamie reasoned that if a couple stays married or gets divorced on Married at First Sight, the spouses did not fail as long as they learned something about themselves.
"I agree. I mean, even with the time we've had, I've learned so much about herself," Haley acknowledged.

"Because my feelings were in a box, and this process cracks open the box, wide [open]. You have to talk about it whether you want to or not -- and so it's been a huge learning experience, for sure."

Considering Ryan's fear in marriage seemed to be trusting his wife and getting hurt, Clara touched upon how Ryan's insecurity in that department led to their first fight on the show.

"Ryan and I's first major disagreement came down to trust. I trust you from the minute I meet you until you give me a reason not to," Clara explained.

"Ryan, on the other hand, will not trust you until you give him a reason to. It's just a very different dynamic, for sure."

From what Virginia learned about Ryan on the show, Virginia shared, "I feel like once [Ryan] has that trust, he is so all in and he's so giving."

"Absolutely," Clara agreed.

"I think maybe that's why he's a little more hesitant, because he knows he could get hurt so badly," Virginia noted.

"Yeah, definitely," Clara said.

"Do I think that's something that's going to make or break our marriage? Absolutely not. But it definitely gives us insight into how each other works with relationships outside of just the two of us."

Haley and Jacob's honeymoon ended on a low note when Haley told her husband that she was going to enjoy a girls' night out and then he apparently came to discover some of the husbands attended the gathering as well.

Jacob, clearly feeling left out, accused Haley of lying to him, having a boyfriend back home, and being "high-strung."

Haley felt emotionally defeated once the pair moved into an apartment together in Atlanta, but Jacob ultimately apologized and Haley decided she wasn't ready to give up on her marriage and run from another relationship.

Haley therefore bought Jacob a set of new clothes to wear in attempt to build some chemistry or create a spark (since he's obsessed with 80's style) organically.

"If there's no physical attraction, then honestly I don't know if we really have kind of a shot," Jacob lamented.

Haley, however, said she considered the fact an attraction could grow over time, and so she asked her husband to be understanding, communicative and patient with her.

"I don't have any love for Haley. We are barely getting along," Jacob admitted in a confessional.

But the couple attempted to just have some fun together and relax by hosting a gathering for Married at First Sight's cast members at Jacob's house in the latest episode. The pair also went out to lunch together and established some activities they could do to bond.

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!


