Married at First Sight star Haley Harris explains why she and Jacob Harder weren't feeling a connection with each other several weeks into the extreme marriage experiment.

During the March 10 episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Haley and two of her MAFS co-stars, Clara Berghaus and Virginia Coombs, watched back a Season 12 clip in which Haley confided in a friend that she wasn't feeling a connection with Jacob.

"The excitement of the wedding kind of wore off and when we got to know each other a little bit better, I was like, 'Oh no, this is way too much for me,'" Haley admits to her pal Lauren in the clip. "And I started backing off."

When asked what made her start to pull back in her relationship, Haley explains in the footage, "His obsession with the 80's and then he brought all of this goofy stuff to wear and I'm like, 'That's what you thought to wear on your honeymoon?'"

Lauren said she hoped there were more issues or problems at hand because all she was hearing was that Haley didn't like how her husband dressed.

On Unfiltered, Haley told Jamie Otis -- who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight -- that she can always rely on Lauren to be brutally honest with her.

"If I want to know the truth, she hands it to me straight," Haley said.

"I can't say that her advice isn't wrong. She knows how I am in different relationships and whatnot, and so yeah, I definitely have to take her advice to heart."

Jamie couldn't help but wonder whether Jake's interest in the 80's was really that big of a deal to Haley.

"Are you just using that as an excuse as to why you aren't feeling a connection with him?" Jamie questioned.

"Umm, I mean, he does have an obsession with the 80's, but that's not the only reason why we're not feeling a connection," Haley confessed.

"I think that our personalities are just so drastically different. I don't understand his sense of humor and I'm not connecting with him on this level. There's just a huge mix for me."
Given Virginia and her husband Erik Lake had a tiff about her guy friends and seemingly worked through it, Jamie prompted Virginia to give Haley some advice on how to get past her issues with Jacob.

"I just think the biggest thing is just finding those similar things you do have in common so you can -- at least on a basic level -- have a friendship and enjoy each other on a daily basis," Virginia said.

"That's going to be Step 1 in moving forward in their relationship."

Clara then revealed what she would do if she happened to be in Haley's shoes.

"I think the biggest thing is having no pressure-conversations where you don't feel the weight of, 'Our marriage is riding on this,' and I think that that can really build a friendship," Clara explained.

"I think once you build a friendship, then you can build on things further than that."

During her candid conversation with Lauren, Haley admitted she was feeling "really stressed out."

"The whole process is kind of all over place, but I don't want to give up. I'm obviously in this for a reason," Haley said. "But it's just a lot to take in, for sure."

Haley and Jacob's honeymoon ended on a low note when Haley told her husband that she was going to enjoy a girls' night out and then he apparently came to discover some of the husbands attended the gathering as well.

Jacob, clearly feeling left out, accused Haley of lying to him, having a boyfriend back home, and being "high-strung."

Haley initially felt emotionally defeated once the pair moved into an apartment together in Atlanta, but Jacob ultimately apologized and Haley decided she wasn't ready to give up on her marriage and run from another relationship.

In the latest episode, Haley bought Jacob a set of new clothes to wear in attempt to build some chemistry or create a spark, but she admitted that she didn't feel attracted to him.

"If there's no physical attraction, then honestly I don't know if we really have kind of a shot," Jacob lamented, before arguing that Haley was not being open or vulnerable with him at all.

Haley, however, didn't believe divorce was inevitable and considered the fact an attraction could grow, and so she asked her husband to be understanding, communicative and patient with her.

"I don't have any love for Haley. We are barely getting along," Jacob admitted in a confessional.

But the couple attempted to just have some fun together and relax by hosting a gathering for Married at First Sight's cast members at Jacob's house in the latest episode. The pair also went out to lunch together and established some activities they could do to bond.

