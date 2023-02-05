Gina, a 35-year-old Nashville salon owner, and Clint, a 40-year-old tech consulting company owner, were matched to wed as strangers on Married at First Sight's sixteenth season by show experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz.
Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam said that while she knows what "a ginger is, she wanted to know more about "gingery features."
Gina replied, "Just, like, reddish features. Freckly skin, lighter toned. I've always just liked darker features, so like darker eyes, darker hair, darker skin -- those types of things."
When asked how it felt to watch that footage back, Gina explained, "We've just been so honest that I think it was the time when we were realizing, like, 'Oh, maybe we need to bring it back, like step back a notch.'"
Gina acknowledged, "We both were being a little too honest, and I think we're realizing, 'Let's just bring it back a hair and maybe not divulge everything we would want to say.'"
Keshia said she could tell that Gina's words hit Clint really hard, like bruises to his ego.
"Pow pow!" Keshia exclaimed.
"In the conversation when we had it, I didn't feel that. So it's interesting to watch it back," Gina noted.
Gina admitted she didn't think she was being harsh in that moment because Clint was also being real with her.
"We were bantering back and forth about things, so it was pretty equal ground, what we were saying," Gina shared.
But Shaquille argued, "Knowing Clint, that was harsh. That was harsh on his ego, to actually hear those words. And for Clint to be silent like that -- because Clint's a man of many words -- he has this thing about his hair. Clint loves his hair."
Keshia therefore pointed out how Gina had attacked Clint's best and favorite feature about himself.
"And you have to think, too, like, I even told him that he has a good head of hair and I love his beard and all of these things," Gina recalled.
"So it's easy to look at the negatives when you're talking, right? But there were a lot of positives we were pointing out."
On the latest Married at First Sightepisode, Gina and Clint said they had "the ultimate honeymoon challenge" by getting lost on their way to a waterfall. Gina said Clint kept her calm, cool and composed during a tense time.
Clint quickly discovered that Gina is "adaptable" and not high maintenance, and he said he was enjoying his time with her.
But then on Day 4 of marriage, Gina shared with Clint over frozen cocktails on the beach how she wasn't feeling an "overwhelming physical chemistry" with him and didn't "want to force anything."
Gina, however, explained how a man's sense of humor and personality could change that for her, as well as if the guy treats her well and exudes confidence.
Clint said he felt the same way but the experts had clearly matched them up for a reason, and so he was optimistic things could change for the better in that department.
Gina mentioned how she was going to stay open-minded about her lack of attraction for him, but Clint found it disappointing his wife had verbalized that so early in their relationship.
Based on a preview of what's to come on theMarried at First Sight season, Clint is going to flip the script and diss Gina's looks.
Clint, who claims he slept with 65 partners before signing up for the show, told his fellow cast members how he was used to dating "very athletic and slender" women, suggesting that Gina is neither of those t2hings.
Clint's comment apparently enrages Gina and starts a disagreement.