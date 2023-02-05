Married at First Sight star Gina Micheletti has dished about telling Clint Webb that she's not attracted to gingers and how they were "too honest" with each other on their honeymoon.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gina, a 35-year-old Nashville salon owner, and Clint, a 40-year-old tech consulting company owner, were matched to wed as strangers on Married at First Sight's sixteenth season by show experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Gina watched back a Season 16 clip in which she was shown admitting to Clint that she wasn't feeling any sparks or attraction to him.

"I'm in this for the long haul. I think the one thing, it's interesting, the one thing that I [insisted] was like, 'I definitely don't vibe with redheads, men with gingery features," Gina explains.

"And not to say you're unattractive, it's just that's what you are. And so I was like, 'Okay, he's a ginger. He's gingery, like, not my typical [type].'"

Gina's Married at First Sight co-star Shaquille Dillon immediately chimed in on Afterparty, "I've never heard Clint be this quiet."

Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam said that while she knows what "a ginger is, she wanted to know more about "gingery features."

Gina replied, "Just, like, reddish features. Freckly skin, lighter toned. I've always just liked darker features, so like darker eyes, darker hair, darker skin -- those types of things."

When asked how it felt to watch that footage back, Gina explained, "We've just been so honest that I think it was the time when we were realizing, like, 'Oh, maybe we need to bring it back, like step back a notch.'"

Gina acknowledged, "We both were being a little too honest, and I think we're realizing, 'Let's just bring it back a hair and maybe not divulge everything we would want to say.'"

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' SEASON 16 COUPLES: MEET THE NEW COUPLES AND LEARN ABOUT THE CAST (PHOTOS)

Keshia said she could tell that Gina's words hit Clint really hard, like bruises to his ego.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Pow pow!" Keshia exclaimed.

"In the conversation when we had it, I didn't feel that. So it's interesting to watch it back," Gina noted.

Gina admitted she didn't think she was being harsh in that moment because Clint was also being real with her.

"We were bantering back and forth about things, so it was pretty equal ground, what we were saying," Gina shared.

But Shaquille argued, "Knowing Clint, that was harsh. That was harsh on his ego, to actually hear those words. And for Clint to be silent like that -- because Clint's a man of many words -- he has this thing about his hair. Clint loves his hair."

Keshia therefore pointed out how Gina had attacked Clint's best and favorite feature about himself.

"And you have to think, too, like, I even told him that he has a good head of hair and I love his beard and all of these things," Gina recalled.

"So it's easy to look at the negatives when you're talking, right? But there were a lot of positives we were pointing out."

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

On the latest Married at First Sight episode, Gina and Clint said they had "the ultimate honeymoon challenge" by getting lost on their way to a waterfall. Gina said Clint kept her calm, cool and composed during a tense time.

Clint quickly discovered that Gina is "adaptable" and not high maintenance, and he said he was enjoying his time with her.

But then on Day 4 of marriage, Gina shared with Clint over frozen cocktails on the beach how she wasn't feeling an "overwhelming physical chemistry" with him and didn't "want to force anything."

Gina, however, explained how a man's sense of humor and personality could change that for her, as well as if the guy treats her well and exudes confidence.

Clint said he felt the same way but the experts had clearly matched them up for a reason, and so he was optimistic things could change for the better in that department.

Gina mentioned how she was going to stay open-minded about her lack of attraction for him, but Clint found it disappointing his wife had verbalized that so early in their relationship.

Based on a preview of what's to come on the Married at First Sight season, Clint is going to flip the script and diss Gina's looks.

Clint, who claims he slept with 65 partners before signing up for the show, told his fellow cast members how he was used to dating "very athletic and slender" women, suggesting that Gina is neither of those t2hings.

Clint's comment apparently enrages Gina and starts a disagreement.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more Married at First Sight news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group or click here to view our Married at First Sight newspage!

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT NEWS