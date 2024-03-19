'Married at First Sight' star Emily Balch allegedly cheated on Brennan Shoykhet
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/19/2024
Married at First Sight star Emily Balch cheated on Brennan Shoykhet during the experiment marriage experiment, according to their co-stars and close friends, Cameron Frazer and Becca Haley.
On Married at First Sight's seventeenth season that was filmed in Denver, CO, Brennan appeared to shut down on Emily right after their honeymoon. Not only did Brennan want to live apart from Emily for a few days, but he also admitted that he wasn't attracted to her.
As the experiment progressed, Brennan asked Emily to just be friends, saying that he needed time to build trust and an emotional bond, and many fans criticized Brennan for being cold and not putting any effort into his marriage.
When repeatedly asked why he lacked a connection with Emily, Brennan stated how he didn't want to give specifics in order to "protect" his wife and not hurt her feelings.
Cameron finally appeared to reveal what Brennan thought Emily needed protection from, at least in part, on Married at First Sight: Afterparty's March 13 episode.
Cameron claimed he had received text messages from his wife Clare Kerr during the show, admitting her story about Brennan wanting to go on a double date with Cameron was "all a lie."
Cameron alleged, "[Clare] said she was going to take down Brennan, no matter what, and when I begged her not to do this to Emily, I said, 'Do you really want the whole thing of Emily cheating, like, just being litigated over and over again? Because I think that's where Brennan is going to go [with it].'"
"And it turns out Brennan didn't go there," Cameron continued.
Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam stopped Cameron in his tracks and asked, "Wait, cheating?! Go back. Emily cheated during her marriage?"
"Yeah, on Brennan," Cameron replied.
Cameron looked at Becca for backup, but she had no expression on her face.
Keshia therefore brought Becca into the conversation and asked what Cameron was talking about.
"She was there!" Cameron said.
"Is it true? That's what I'm asking," Keshia noted.
"There are many other things..." Becca began.
"Exactly," Cameron countered, cutting Becca off in proof of his point.
Keshia politely asked Cameron to stop interjecting so that Becca could have the floor, and Becca revealed, "At this point, Brennan has stonewalled Emily multiple times. She has tried to get through to him and nothing is happening."
"She saw his iPad and that there were girls messaging him on Instagram and all of this stuff," Becca said.
"She gets angry, she goes out one night and there's an Australian guy flirting with her. And [Emily] did make out with this Australian guy."
Keshia pointed out how Emily and Brennan were still married, regardless of whether they were having issues.
"Yeah, it's nothing to be excused," Becca agreed. "In this situation and what Cameron's story is, I think it's a little irrelevant -- but I'm happy to go there."
Cameron then voiced how he never wanted this information to become public knowledge.
"I didn't want that to go public at all. I wanted that to not even be a thing," Cameron claimed.
"Because I really felt that Emily was going to get the brunt of everything that came with that, and I begged Clare, 'Please don't make this a thing. Please don't rile up and stir the pot between Brennan and Emily because I think, at the end of the day, this is only going to go bad for Emily."
Cameron then insisted he had the text messages -- in the correct order and in context -- to prove all of this.
"And Clare said in response, 'Cheaters are going to get what they deserve.' Does that sounds like a friend to you?" Cameron asked the group.
Brennan and Emily's marriage ended in divorce on Decision Day, and Cameron and Clare also decided to end their relationship in divorce.
Shortly after Decision Day, the entire cast gathered together for a conversation, and it was essentially a men vs. women debate about what had gone wrong in each marriage.
The women apparently felt silenced and unappreciated by their husbands, and they believed the men had cared more about appearances and their reputations than actually making their respective marriages work. The men, however, felt unappreciated and uncredited for their care and efforts.
Emily ended up apologizing to Brennan, saying she had made mistakes and she just wanted them to be amicable going forward.
Brennan -- who had allegedly told Emily he could "ruin" her before Decision Day during a heated argument -- agreed to get along with his soon-to-be ex-wife and stop sparring.