Mackinley's mother had made it known she was against this "crazy" arranged marriage from the start, and Mackinley previously revealed, "My mom may have offered me 50 grand like the day before [the wedding to quit]."
Mackinley admitted earlier this month he "considered" taking the money "for a second" -- probably, in part, because he was dating a woman at the time he was matched -- and that his mother's bribe "came from a place of love."
Domynique said she was looking for an emotionally mature man who would commit to her and be willing to get his hands dirty outdoors, but she shared how she's very attached to her mother and didn't want to give up her frequent girls' nights with her friends.
Mackinley, meanwhile, was hoping to find a woman with whom to settle down in Nashville and start a family. His idea of a good night was sitting on the couch with snacks and binge-watching Netflix.
Mackinley had been in a serious relationship before that ended with the woman getting engaged to another man -- whom the woman had been cheating with -- behind Mackinley's back.
On the latest episode of Married at First Sight, Mackinley confirmed that he was "very attracted" to his "sexy" wife.
"I'm very satisfied with not only her physical appearance but we've had time to chat and there's more than that already. I'm just excited... to be a gentleman and see what happens," he gushed to the cameras.
And Domynique shared how she and Mackinley were getting along great, adding, "He is so nice and so sweet and very thoughtful. I do feel like there's a connection there and I can't wait to see where it goes!"
But Married at First Sight previews suggest Mackinley and Domynique's relationship is going to crash and burn.
"I was one hundred percent blindsided," Mackinley tells his friends in tears. "I was not whom she was looking for."
Domynique is then shown walking down the hallway of her apartment complex with a big box of her things and tears in her eyes.