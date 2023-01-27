While Domynique and Mackinley appeared to hit it off on their wedding day, Mackinley apparently wasn't the groom Domynique had envisioned in her mind.
During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Domynique watched back a Season 16 clip of Mackinley and herself getting to know each other in their hotel room on their wedding night.
But Domynique assured viewers, "I will say that when I came down the aisle, I was pleasantly surprised. So there wasn't any feeling of, like, 'Oh God, what have you done?!' So, it was good. It was good."
Domynique said she was looking for an emotionally mature man who would be ready to commit to her and be willing to get his hands dirty outdoors, but she shared how she's very attached to her mother and didn't want to give up her frequent girls' nights with her friends.
Mackinley, meanwhile, was hoping to find a woman with whom to settle down in Nashville and start a family. His idea of a good night was sitting on the couch with snacks and binge-watching Netflix.
Mackinley had been in a serious relationship before that ended with the woman getting engaged to another man -- whom the woman had been cheating with -- behind Mackinley's back.
When Mackinley and Domynique first met at the altar on Season 16, Mackinley told his bride that she looked "gorgeous," and Mackinley called her groom "handsome" with a nice smile.
Mackinley was optimistic he and Domynique would fall in love and they'd have "a bunch of babies" together and "live happily ever after."
On the latest episode of Married at First Sight, Mackinley confirmed that he was "very attracted" to his wife.
"I think she's incredibly gorgeous and sexy," Mackinley gushed to the cameras.
"I'm very satisfied with not only her physical appearance but we've had time to chat and there's more than that already. I'm just excited... to be a gentleman and see what happens."
And Domynique shared how she and Mackinley were getting along great, adding, "He is so nice and so sweet and very thoughtful. I do feel like there's a connection there and I can't wait to see where it goes!"
While Mackinley and Domynique began the experiment on a high, Married at First Sight previews suggest their relationship is going to crash and burn.
"I was one hundred percent blindsided," Mackinley tells his friends in tears. "I was not whom she was looking for."
Domynique is then shown walking down the hallway of her apartment complex with a big box of her things and tears in her eyes.