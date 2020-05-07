"It almost seemed like Katie had no intention of following through on staying together [since she cheated] soon after you guys decided to stay together," Doug Hehner noted on a recent episode of his Hot Marriage Cool Parents with Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner podcast on which Derek appeared as a guest.
"Yeah, very much so," agreed Derek, who has claimed Katie cheated on him with her ex-boyfriend two weeks after "Decision Day" was filmed and the MAFS couple had moved into a new apartment together.
"That's why to me, I can honestly say that I was never in love with Katie. My feelings were never allowed to grow to that, but I still felt hurt and betrayed when I found out about it the first time."
The "first time" Derek found out Katie had an affair with her ex-boyfriend was when she revealed it to him during a trip they had taken to Nashville, TN to celebrate the one-month anniversary of their "Decision Day" decisions.
"It was like, 'I'm here actually trying to make this happen but you just dismissed it. Like, what was the point of all of this in the first place?' And that's why I was mainly hurt, was the betrayal," Derek explained.
Derek said a couple of days before the reunion special filmed several months later, he also heard from three different cast members that Katie had allegedly slept with her ex-boyfriend the day after they returned from their honeymoon in Panama.
POLL: DO YOU FEEL KATIE HAD NO INTENTION TO STAY WITH DEREK AFTER DECISON DAY?
Derek said he verified the information with a couple other people as well.
Katie admitted to sleeping with her ex and having "a physical slip-up" after "Decision Day" on the season's reunion special, which aired in late April, but she completely denied having an affair after her honeymoon.
Regardless, it seemed like Katie wasn't satisfied during her marriage to Derek, as she often complained about their lack of physical intimacy and Derek's boy-like personality and unrealistic dreams.
"Why did you guys stay together on Decision Day?" asked Doug, who appeared on Married at First Sight's first season with his wife Jamie. "Was that a conversation you had going into 'Decision Day,' that you wanted to stick it out?"
"Yeah," Derek replied. "The biggest thing for us is that we wanted to try it without the cameras to see if it was just the cameras that added more pressure and more stress to things."
"And, you know, granted it also didn't help that both of our leases expired and all of our roommates had found different situations," Derek added.
"They all had to move too, so it was like, 'Okay, let's try this out without the cameras while also living with each other and solve both of these problems.' Those were the two biggest things."
Derek, however, said he still had hope things could change for the better in his relationship once he and Katie were living together.
"The last thing I wanted to do was go through this process and give up halfway without knowing for sure at the end. That's the one thing I told myself I didn't want to do," Derek said.
Doug acknowledged on the podcast the way Katie had treated Derek was "really sh-tty."
Doug also said it seemed like Katie constantly judged him when Derek never even gave her a hard time about her lingering feelings for her ex-boyfriend, who had professed his love and tried to reconcile with Katie before she walked down the aisle on Married at First Sight.
"The whole thing with the ex-boyfriend -- not knowing if she was in love and the breakup [without closure] -- you never held that over her head throughout the experiment. It was like you were willing to look past some of her stuff but she wasn't willing to look past the things that came up about you," Doug explained.
"Yeah, it's funny you say that because I actually never really noticed that," Derek said in response. "You're right. I never held those things against her."