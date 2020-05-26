Married at First Sight star Derek Sherman says he's still single and in the process of achieving some of his dreams that his former wife Katie Conrad had dubbed unrealistic.

Derek dished on his current relationship status during a recent appearance on Married at First Sight alums Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner's podcast Hot Marriage Cool Parents.

"I think a lot of women are excited that you're single," Jamie noted, given Derek and Katie had revealed on Married at First Sight's tenth-season reunion special their relationship is over.

"You have to let us know, are you single and currently dating or looking for love?" she asked her podcast guest.

"Well, the answer is I am still single," Derek replied. "I am open to finding love right now."

Derek, however, admitted he's not looking to rush into anything since he's dealing with a divorce.

"But if anything, after going through something this serious, I am okay with not finding it right now. I am okay with just taking my time for at least a year or so," Derek shared.

Doug then jokingly asked Derek to address rumors he's dating fellow Season 10 Married at First Sight star Taylor Dunklin, before Jamie confirmed those rumors don't actually exist.

"Yes, I am not dating Taylor or anyone else on the cast," Derek insisted.

As shown on Married at First Sight, Derek and Taylor seemed to get along wonderfully and laugh a lot, to the point where Katie picked a fight with Derek about flirting too much on the couples' retreat.

Given he probably has more time on his hands as a single guy, Jamie asked Derek if he's come any closer to achieving his dreams, such as writing a Christmas song or building huge connecting tree houses.
"So, there are so many ways I could answer this question," Derek began, revealing he's on a good track in his career right now.

"I want to be home for my family as much as possible, so I want to get myself in that kind of position career-wise so I don't need to worry about it too much. I want to spend time with my family; I don't want to miss out on those moment."

"So my career has been going very well and I'm working towards that as well," Derek added, "but now moving on to a bunch of the bucket-list things, traveling has always been one."

Derek disclosed that once "this quarantine is over" and coronavirus concerns subside, he's going to fly to New Zealand for one week.

"I've been meaning to go there for the past 10 years and it's just been a dream of mine," Derek said.

"What isn't in New Zealand? It is such a freaking beautiful place, whether you love extreme sports -- they have it all. Whether you love nature, they have it all. Any time I research it, it's just breathtaking scenery and I love being all in nature."

Derek also revealed he has been teaching himself how to play the piano. While he made some "progress" before the show, he admitted, "life kind of got in the way" when he chose to marry a stranger.

Doug suggested he could do backup vocals for Derek's upcoming Christmas song, which caused Jamie to burst into laughter.

"I hate to say this, but for the world expecting a Christmas song, I do not believe it will be ready by this Christmas just because I am in the works of finding an exquisite saxophone player to do some layering for me," Derek said.

Derek's other dreams include backpacking through eight countries and across different continents.

Katie fought with Derek during their marriage because she felt his dreams were childish and she said she desired a man who would prioritize and make time for his wife and children above all else.

Katie admitted on a March episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered while the season was airing that she became less attracted to Derek the more she got to know him, but Derek said he didn't appreciate Katie's unwillingness to support his goals and aspirations.

Although Derek and Katie opted to stay married on "Decision Day" at the end of Married at First Sight's eight-week experiment, the couple revealed they had split during the reunion special, which just aired late last month on Lifetime.

Katie complained Derek was "fake" and her marriage lacked physical intimacy, with Derek allegedly never initiating in the bedroom, but Derek vented about how Katie had allegedly cheated on him twice with her ex-boyfriend -- once after their honeymoon and then again about two weeks after "Decision Day."

Katie admitted to having a physical "slip-up" with her ex after "Decision Day," but she completely denied ever having an affair once she and Derek returned to Washington, D.C. from their honeymoon in Panama.

Not only did Katie cheat on Derek at least once, but she also went out for drinks with Mindy Shiben's husband on Season 10, Zach Justice, shortly before Married at First Sight premiered in early January.

Katie has therefore received backlash since the reunion special aired on Lifetime.

Also during the podcast, Derek revealed what he believed Katie's "biggest issue" was in their marriage and when he believed their relationship started going downhill.

In addition, Derek admitted he felt like Katie had no intention of remaining married to him despite proclaiming her desire to do so on "Decision Day."

While Derek remains single, Katie has moved on and has a new boyfriend, Brandon Eaves, with whom she went Instagram official on May 10.

