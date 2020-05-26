"Yes, I am not dating Taylor or anyone else on the cast," Derek insisted.
As shown on Married at First Sight, Derek and Taylor seemed to get along wonderfully and laugh a lot, to the point where Katie picked a fight with Derek about flirting too much on the couples' retreat.
Given he probably has more time on his hands as a single guy, Jamie asked Derek if he's come any closer to achieving his dreams, such as writing a Christmas song or building huge connecting tree houses.
"So, there are so many ways I could answer this question," Derek began, revealing he's on a good track in his career right now.
"I want to be home for my family as much as possible, so I want to get myself in that kind of position career-wise so I don't need to worry about it too much. I want to spend time with my family; I don't want to miss out on those moment."
"So my career has been going very well and I'm working towards that as well," Derek added, "but now moving on to a bunch of the bucket-list things, traveling has always been one."
Derek disclosed that once "this quarantine is over" and coronavirus concerns subside, he's going to fly to New Zealand for one week.
"I've been meaning to go there for the past 10 years and it's just been a dream of mine," Derek said.
"What isn't in New Zealand? It is such a freaking beautiful place, whether you love extreme sports -- they have it all. Whether you love nature, they have it all. Any time I research it, it's just breathtaking scenery and I love being all in nature."
Derek also revealed he has been teaching himself how to play the piano. While he made some "progress" before the show, he admitted, "life kind of got in the way" when he chose to marry a stranger.
Doug suggested he could do backup vocals for Derek's upcoming Christmas song, which caused Jamie to burst into laughter.
"I hate to say this, but for the world expecting a Christmas song, I do not believe it will be ready by this Christmas just because I am in the works of finding an exquisite saxophone player to do some layering for me," Derek said.
Derek's other dreams include backpacking through eight countries and across different continents.
Katie fought with Derek during their marriage because she felt his dreams were childish and she said she desired a man who would prioritize and make time for his wife and children above all else.
Although Derek and Katie opted to stay married on "Decision Day" at the end of Married at First Sight's eight-week experiment, the couple revealed they had split during the reunion special, which just aired late last month on Lifetime.
Katie complained Derek was "fake" and her marriage lacked physical intimacy, with Derek allegedly never initiating in the bedroom, but Derek vented about how Katie had allegedly cheated on him twice with her ex-boyfriend -- once after their honeymoon and then again about two weeks after "Decision Day."
Katie admitted to having a physical "slip-up" with her ex after "Decision Day," but she completely denied ever having an affair once she and Derek returned to Washington, D.C. from their honeymoon in Panama.