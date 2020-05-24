"Oof, I do not regret getting married at first sight for a second. From what I've gained from this, just about myself and the friends I've made throughout it, made it all worth it," Derek began.
"But I don't know if I would do it again, because it was just too taxing. You really don't know what you're getting yourself into."
Derek therefore came to the following conclusion: "After I've been through this, I'm going to have to say, 'No.' I don't think I would do this again just because it is actually pretty hard, because you have your whole life in front of the world."
Derek acknowledged participating in Season 10 was a "great experience," but he added, "I don't know if I can make a living off of it."
Although Derek and Katie opted to stay married on "Decision Day" at the end of Married at First Sight's eight-week experiment, the couple revealed they had split during the reunion special, which aired in late April on Lifetime.
During the reunion, Derek vented about how Katie had allegedly cheated on him twice with her ex-boyfriend -- the same ex who had tried to reconcile with her before she walked down the aisle -- once after their honeymoon, and then again about two weeks after "Decision Day."
Derek, however, insisted on Doug and Jamie's podcast Katie's affair or affairs did not have a negative impact on his view of marriage.
"So, I mean, once it happened, it pretty much just closed the door on anything Kate and I had. So that's how I viewed it in regards to our marriage, but I haven't taken it outside of that at all," Derek shared.
"So going forward for me, that was just something that happened in the past, and I'm not going to weigh that going into the future."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Derek essentially explained he's not going to take out Katie's mistakes on his future girlfriend.
"I'm not going to be more insecure about the person I'm seeing and whether she's cheating or not," Derek said.
"I'm an advocate -- it's just who I am in general -- that I'll blindly give you trust until you do something to make me lose trust in you, and that's kind of how I see things."
Prior to "Decision Day," Derek and Katie weathered a lot of ups and downs.
Derek never tried to give the impression he was a perfect husband, but he was shown being patient and attentive to Katie on Married at First Sight.
ADVERTISEMENT
He never seemed to give up on the potential they had until Katie confessed to sleeping with her ex after "Decision Day" and dumped Derek.
Doug therefore gave Derek props for how he's handled everything and for not letting this situation get him down.
"I feel like you learned a lot from the show and you're taking away some great lessons and you're really a great individual... Not everybody can handle it the way you have, and to take the positive out of things is not something that everybody can do," Doug explained.
"But it's not slowing you down; it's giving you some drive. And you sound extremely happy."
With that being said, Jamie said she and Doug are big fans and rooting for him and his dreams.