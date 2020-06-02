Married at First Sight star Derek Sherman has revealed whether he thinks he was truly ready for marriage now that the Season 10 experiment is over and his marriage to Katie Conrad ended in a decision to divorce.

"Do you think you were ready for marriage?" Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis asked Derek in a recent episode of her Hot Marriage Cool Parents podcast with husband Doug Hehner.

"So, I'll answer this with saying that I actually had no idea if I was ready for marriage," Derek confessed.

"The only thing I did know though was that I was ready to fall in love. I was ready to find someone I could spend the rest of my life with. And to me, once you're able to find that, marriage comes second because it's only natural."

Derek apparently felt he had a lot to offer as a husband and there was potential to meet the woman of his dreams.

"I felt I was in a good position with where my life is to settle down and make a future," Derek explained. "But at the end of the day, I was ready to find love."

Although Derek and Katie opted to stay married on "Decision Day" at the end of Married at First Sight's eight-week experiment, the couple revealed they had split during the reunion special, which aired in late April on Lifetime.

During the reunion, Derek vented about how Katie had allegedly cheated on him twice with her ex-boyfriend -- the same ex who had tried to reconcile with her before she walked down the aisle -- once after their honeymoon, and then again about two weeks after "Decision Day."

Given Derek's relationship with Katie didn't work out, he revealed what he's looking for in his ideal girl and partner.

"That is a good question. I suppose my ideal girl would be someone who loves making fun out of nothing, someone who is always down for an adventure -- spontaneous but also just endlessly loving and caring," Derek shared.

Derek said he's also looking for a woman who can "set an example" for him to be just "as caring."
"And someone that inspires inspiration in me to follow my dreams," Derek continued on Jamie and Doug's podcast. "I guess someone that makes me a better person and at the end of the day would be my perfect person."

Prior to "Decision Day," Derek and Katie weathered a lot of ups and downs.

Katie spent a lot of the Married at First Sight season complaining about Derek's boy-like personality, "unrealistic" dreams and alleged flirtatious behavior with other women.

Katie admittedly started fights with Derek to get attention from him and test his feelings for her, and Katie accused Derek of never initiating physical intimacy.

Although Derek also made some mistakes in their relationship, he was shown being attentive to Katie, patient and caring about her needs.

Derek never seemed to give up on the potential they had until Katie confessed to sleeping with her ex and dumped Derek on their one-month anniversary of "Decision Day," which they spent together in Nashville, TN, because Derek had surprised his wife with concert tickets.

"To be quite frank, I could care less what Katie does anymore," Derek insisted.

And that apparently includes the fact Katie had went out on a date with their Married at First Sight 10 co-star Zach Justice before the season premiered. (Zach's marriage to Mindy Shiben also failed on the show).

"When I found out about [her date with Zach], I kind of chuckled and thought nothing [of it]," Derek admitted.

Katie alleged during the reunion special her outing with Zach was not a date and their intention was just to catch up about the season over drinks in a friendly manner.

"I pretty much closed every door on that," Derek said of his relationship with Katie, "so I could care less."

Also during the podcast, Derek revealed what he thought Katie's "biggest issue" was in their marriage and when he believed their relationship started going downhill.

In addition, Derek admitted he felt like Katie had no desire to remain married to him despite choosing to do so on "Decision Day."

Katie confessed to having a physical "slip-up" with her ex after "Decision Day," but she completely denied ever having an affair once she and Derek returned to Washington, D.C. from their honeymoon in Panama.

While Derek is still single and "open to finding love," Katie has moved on and has a new boyfriend, Brandon Eaves, with whom she went Instagram official on May 10.

Lifetime is currently airing Married at First Sight: Couples Cam on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT.

