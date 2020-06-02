"So, I'll answer this with saying that I actually had no idea if I was ready for marriage," Derek confessed.
"The only thing I did know though was that I was ready to fall in love. I was ready to find someone I could spend the rest of my life with. And to me, once you're able to find that, marriage comes second because it's only natural."
Derek apparently felt he had a lot to offer as a husband and there was potential to meet the woman of his dreams.
"I felt I was in a good position with where my life is to settle down and make a future," Derek explained. "But at the end of the day, I was ready to find love."
Although Derek and Katie opted to stay married on "Decision Day" at the end of Married at First Sight's eight-week experiment, the couple revealed they had split during the reunion special, which aired in late April on Lifetime.
During the reunion, Derek vented about how Katie had allegedly cheated on him twice with her ex-boyfriend -- the same ex who had tried to reconcile with her before she walked down the aisle -- once after their honeymoon, and then again about two weeks after "Decision Day."
Given Derek's relationship with Katie didn't work out, he revealed what he's looking for in his ideal girl and partner.
"That is a good question. I suppose my ideal girl would be someone who loves making fun out of nothing, someone who is always down for an adventure -- spontaneous but also just endlessly loving and caring," Derek shared.
Derek said he's also looking for a woman who can "set an example" for him to be just "as caring."
"And someone that inspires inspiration in me to follow my dreams," Derek continued on Jamie and Doug's podcast. "I guess someone that makes me a better person and at the end of the day would be my perfect person."
Prior to "Decision Day," Derek and Katie weathered a lot of ups and downs.
Katie spent a lot of the Married at First Sight season complaining about Derek's boy-like personality, "unrealistic" dreams and alleged flirtatious behavior with other women.
Although Derek also made some mistakes in their relationship, he was shown being attentive to Katie, patient and caring about her needs.
Derek never seemed to give up on the potential they had until Katie confessed to sleeping with her ex and dumped Derek on their one-month anniversary of "Decision Day," which they spent together in Nashville, TN, because Derek had surprised his wife with concert tickets.
Katie confessed to having a physical "slip-up" with her ex after "Decision Day," but she completely denied ever having an affair once she and Derek returned to Washington, D.C. from their honeymoon in Panama.