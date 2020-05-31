During a recent appearance on Married at First Sight alums Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner's Hot Marriage Cool Parents podcast, Derek opened up about how he managed to keep his cool with Katie during the most trying times of their marriage.
When asked how in the world he was so patient with Katie, Derek responded, "Practice."
"Practice is how I've gotten to where I am today. I'll go ahead and say that I've been through my own fair share of stuff, to say the least, throughout my whole life," Derek explained.
"And at the end of the day, I suppose it's the fact that I try to live life by The Golden Rule: Treat others how you expect to be treated. It's more or less my mantra."
"So yeah," Derek added. "I just try to treat others how I'd want to be treated."
Although Derek and Katie opted to stay married on "Decision Day" at the end of Married at First Sight's eight-week experiment, the couple revealed they had split during the reunion special, which aired in late April on Lifetime.
During the reunion, Derek vented about how Katie had allegedly cheated on him twice with her ex-boyfriend -- the same ex who had tried to reconcile with her before she walked down the aisle -- once after their honeymoon, and then again about two weeks after "Decision Day."
While Derek acknowledged he was patient with Katie, he doesn't claim to be perfect.
"When I was a kid, I had a hot temper. I had a little bit of anger-management issues and, you know, would get into little fights here and there," Derek admitted.
"I would just be a rebellious little punk, but over time, I learned how to [control] it and always be mindful. Don't just react right away, and if you feel like you're getting there, just walk away for a second."
"I mean, there's definitely times you get heated and just say something, but don't let that be the norm," he said.
Prior to "Decision Day," Derek and Katie weathered a lot of ups and downs.
Katie spent a lot of the Married at First Sight season complaining about Derek's boy-like personality and "unrealistic" dreams.
"I've always been a person that has thrown myself out of my comfort zone so I can really learn from it, but some things I learned from this is sometimes patience is key. Sometimes you just need to be upfront and if it causes a confrontation, then just have a confrontation, because otherwise, it won't change."
Derek noted it's important to never give up on patience, but at the same time, one must defend his or herself.
"You have to make sure the other person is always knowing where you're coming from," Derek said.
"Because I think that's something I a little bit struggled with at some point. I just tried to make her feel better, but at the end of the day, a momentary gain isn't worth a longer game."
In addition, Derek told Jamie and Doug he had learned to never stop working on a marriage.
"I also learned in a marriage, don't be complacent. Just because you guys are in a happy place, it doesn't mean you'll forever be there. Constantly work every day to make it better. That's also another thing I struggled from," Derek shared.
"I guess all my lessons are from things I struggled with. But see every day as an opportunity to make something new, because the moment you stop doing it is the moment it stops happening."
In addition, Derek admitted he felt like Katie had no intention of remaining married to him despite proclaiming her desire to do so on "Decision Day."
Katie admitted to having a physical "slip-up" with her ex after "Decision Day," but she completely denied ever having an affair once she and Derek returned to Washington, D.C. from their honeymoon in Panama.