Married at First Sight star Danielle Bergman, who is expecting her second child with husband Bobby Dodd, has revealed whether she's interested in having a home birth and/or filming her labor and delivery for the show.

MAFS viewers just witnessed Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis delivering her son Hendrix Hehner in an inflated bathtub in her bedroom on Married at First Sight: Couples Couch.

Jamie left little to the imagination in her home birth, as viewers saw Jamie in nothing but a bra endure a painful delivery without an epidural and then help to pull her son out of her body.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Danielle was asked whether she'd be up for a home birth, especially since the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing.

Danielle explained that since her second pregnancy is "high risk" and she must be "monitored closely" by doctors, she is "not eligible for a home birth."

However, Danielle admitted she wouldn't want to deliver at home anyways and would prefer to give birth in a hospital.

A natural birth is apparently out of the question for Danielle, who wrote on Instagram Stories, "I want the epidural!"

One fan also asked Danielle if she'd like to film "a live birth" similar to what Jamie did.

"Absolutely not," Danielle replied.

Not only did Jamie film her son's birth for Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, but she also shared a lot of the footage live on Instagram as her labor progressed.

On Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, Danielle took several pregnancy tests the morning after missing Day 1 of her period and discovered, with Bobby by her side, she's expecting Baby No. 2.
Prior to taking several tests as confirmation of Danielle's second pregnancy, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam showed Danielle taking one initial test -- a test she apparently did "just for fun" and didn't take seriously.

Bobby congratulated his wife in the episode and asked how she was feeling, and Danielle replied, "I feel good. I feel good."

But that was only three-and-a-half weeks into her pregnancy.

Now that Danielle is going to be 13 weeks pregnant on June 27, she shared with fans on Instagram Stories how she's been feeling lately.

"Up until 10 weeks I actually felt pretty good. I got sick very little and so I was really hopeful it was going to go away on its own right at 12 weeks like normal people," Danielle explained.

"But at the 10-week mark it actually ramped up and so I've been pretty sick for the last two-and-a-half to three weeks, but I have another month to go and then I can be on medication if it doesn't get better."

Danielle added, "So at least it will be short-lived, but it's definitely a much better pregnancy than it was with Olivia... I got sick at the five-week mark [the first time] and it never stopped, even with medicine."

"I'm definitely thankful for the extra couple of weeks I got to enjoy being pregnant without having my head in a toilet," she concluded.

Danielle and Bobby's second child is due on January 2, 2021.

After Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam aired, Danielle posted a picture of Olivia on Instagram Wednesday night with a sonogram picture in the background.

"It's official! Olivia has a baby brother or sister coming January of 2021!!" Danielle captioned the photo.

Danielle revealed on Instagram that she and Bobby already know the baby's sex and their gender reveal will air on a future episode of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam.

Danielle, a stay at home, and Bobby, a construction project manager, tied the knot on Season 7 of Married at First Sight, which aired in 2018.
     
Danielle and Bobby announced they were expecting their first child together in October 2018, just hours before Married at First Sight's Season 7 reunion special was set to air on Lifetime.

Shortly afterward, Danielle and Bobby revealed they had a baby girl on the way.

The couple's pregnancy then played out on Lifetime's spinoff, Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, which premiered in late October 2018.
     
Danielle and Bobby welcomed Olivia into the world in late February 2019.
     
While most couples on Married at First Sight argue and attempt to work through major issues every season after marrying total strangers, Danielle and Bobby seamlessly settled into their new life together.
     
Not only did the pair avoid conflict entirely, but both individuals rated their partners a "Perfect 10" halfway through the extreme eight-week experiment, and their connection only grew stronger and deeper from there.
     
When it became time to choose whether to remain married or file for divorce on "Decision Day," Danielle and Bobby promised each other "forever," and Bobby sealed the deal by getting down on one knee and offering his wife a diamond engagement ring.
     
Married at First Sight wrapped its tenth season earlier this year and will premiere Season 11 on Wednesday, July 15 at 8PM ET/PT with five new couples taking a leap of faith and marrying complete strangers.

