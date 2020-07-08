"Y'all are so dang sweet!" Danielle wrote in her Instagram Stories.
Danielle posted a video in which she said, "I want to share with you guys a huge surprise that I got. I woke up to three Target packages on my doorstep this morning, thinking they were something I ordered because I always have Target stuff coming, and they were gifts from my registry."
"I want to say thank you," she continued.
"I'll share with you what I got. If you were somebody who sent something, I'm going to try to find you on Instagram, but if you're seeing this, send me a message because I would love, love, love to give you a 'thank you' card because that was very thoughtful and very sweet."
Danielle added, "I don't ever expect anyone to get me anything, but it was really thoughtful and the first gift that this little babe has gotten. I haven't even bought anything yet."
Danielle then proudly showed off the different gifts that had arrived for her.
Danielle received a magnetic lock system for cabinets storing cleaning or other toxic products, plug protectors for outlets in her home, and blue and red snack containers. Danielle, however, asked fans "not to read too much into the colors" considering she hasn't announced her baby's gender yet.
While most couples on Married at First Sight argue and attempt to work through major issues every season after marrying total strangers, Danielle and Bobby seamlessly settled into their new life together.
Not only did the pair avoid conflict entirely, but both individuals rated their partners a "Perfect 10" halfway through the extreme eight-week experiment, and their connection only grew stronger and deeper from there.
When it became time to choose whether to remain married or file for divorce on "Decision Day," Danielle and Bobby promised each other "forever," and Bobby sealed the deal by getting down on one knee and offering his wife a diamond engagement ring.
Married at First Sight wrapped its tenth season earlier this year and will air a Matchmaking Special and Kick Off Special on Wednesday, July 8.