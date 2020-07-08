Married at First Sight star Danielle Bergman apparently has surprise baby gifts showing up at her house from fans!

Danielle, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Bobby Dodd, revealed Tuesday on her Instagram Stories that fans have sent her items listed on her baby registry.

Danielle is 14 weeks into her pregnancy and the baby is due on January 2, 2021.

"Y'all are so dang sweet!" Danielle wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Danielle posted a video in which she said, "I want to share with you guys a huge surprise that I got. I woke up to three Target packages on my doorstep this morning, thinking they were something I ordered because I always have Target stuff coming, and they were gifts from my registry."

"I want to say thank you," she continued.

"I'll share with you what I got. If you were somebody who sent something, I'm going to try to find you on Instagram, but if you're seeing this, send me a message because I would love, love, love to give you a 'thank you' card because that was very thoughtful and very sweet."

Danielle added, "I don't ever expect anyone to get me anything, but it was really thoughtful and the first gift that this little babe has gotten. I haven't even bought anything yet."

Danielle then proudly showed off the different gifts that had arrived for her.

Danielle received a magnetic lock system for cabinets storing cleaning or other toxic products, plug protectors for outlets in her home, and blue and red snack containers. Danielle, however, asked fans "not to read too much into the colors" considering she hasn't announced her baby's gender yet.

Danielle was also gifted gray washcloths, butt paste, cold-water teethers known as "cutie coolers," baby silverware, and a bottle-cleaning brush.
"Again, I'm so blown away. Thank you so much y'all!" Danielle wrote at the end of her video. "This is all too much!"

The gifts probably meant so much to Danielle because she's been mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Henry.

Danielle, a stay-at-home mom, and Bobby, a construction project manager, tied the knot on Season 7 of Married at First Sight, which aired in 2018.

Danielle and Bobby announced they were expecting their first child together in October 2018, just hours before Married at First Sight's Season 7 reunion special was set to air on Lifetime.

Shortly afterward, Danielle and Bobby revealed they had a baby girl on the way.

The couple's pregnancy then played out on Lifetime's spinoff, Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, which premiered in late October 2018.
     
Danielle and Bobby welcomed Olivia into the world in late February 2019.

While most couples on Married at First Sight argue and attempt to work through major issues every season after marrying total strangers, Danielle and Bobby seamlessly settled into their new life together.
     
Not only did the pair avoid conflict entirely, but both individuals rated their partners a "Perfect 10" halfway through the extreme eight-week experiment, and their connection only grew stronger and deeper from there.
     
When it became time to choose whether to remain married or file for divorce on "Decision Day," Danielle and Bobby promised each other "forever," and Bobby sealed the deal by getting down on one knee and offering his wife a diamond engagement ring.
     
Married at First Sight wrapped its tenth season earlier this year and will air a Matchmaking Special and Kick Off Special on Wednesday, July 8.

The first official episode for Season 11 is set to air on Wednesday, July 15 at 8PM ET/PT with five new couples taking a leap of faith and marrying complete strangers.

