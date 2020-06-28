On Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, Danielle took several pregnancy tests the morning after missing Day 1 of her period and discovered, with Bobby by her side, she's expecting their second child.
But neither Danielle or Bobby reacted with much enthusiasm. Bobby asked his wife how she felt about it, and Danielle simply replied, "I feel good. I feel good. It's very early, like three-and-a-half weeks."
Fans have therefore questioned whether Danielle and Bobby attempted to recreate the surprise for Married at First Sight: Couples Cam viewers.
"You found us genuinely finding out on the show," Danielle said of her pregnancy news Thursday on Instagram Stories.
Prior to taking several tests as confirmation of Danielle's second pregnancy, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam showed Danielle taking one initial test -- a test she apparently didn't take seriously.
"We filmed taking a test for fun and thought it would surely be negative. We were both shocked," Danielle said.
Danielle, who will be 13 weeks into her pregnancy on June 27, said she and Bobby were "so blindsided" about pregnancy, which might help to explain why their reactions seemed unemotional and skeptical.
"We had been trying already for a couple months and both of us had kind of talked ourselves out of really putting forth a lot of, I guess, effort into the month we tried because it was going to be very close to being a Christmas baby," Danielle shared.
"And I had told myself that's not something I wanted, so we were just very nonchalant about it... [We were] totally shocked at the positive test because we were so used to negative ones."
Danielle and Bobby's second child is due on January 2, 2021, according to Danielle.
"We already have found out [the gender]," Danielle revealed in her Instagram Stories. "But like [the pregnancy news], we found out while filming, so we will get to reveal on an episode of Couples Cam!"
After Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam aired, Danielle posted a picture of Olivia on Instagram Wednesday night with a sonogram picture in the background.
"It's official! Olivia has a baby brother or sister coming January of 2021!!" Danielle captioned the photo.
Danielle, a stay at home, and Bobby, a construction project manager, tied the knot on Season 7 of Married at First Sight, which aired in 2018.
While most couples on Married at First Sight argue and attempt to work through major issues every season after marrying total strangers, Danielle and Bobby seamlessly settled into their new life together.
Not only did the pair avoid conflict entirely, but both individuals rated their partners a "Perfect 10" halfway through the extreme eight-week experiment, and their connection only grew stronger and deeper from there.
When it became time to choose whether to remain married or file for divorce on "Decision Day," Danielle and Bobby promised each other "forever," and Bobby sealed the deal by getting down on one knee and offering his wife a diamond engagement ring.
Married at First Sight wrapped its tenth season earlier this year and will premiere Season 11 on Wednesday, July 15 at 8PM ET/PT with five new couples taking a leap of faith and marrying complete strangers.