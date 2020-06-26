On Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, Danielle took several pregnancy tests the morning after missing Day 1 of her period and discovered, with Bobby by her side, she's pregnant again.
But neither Danielle or Bobby reacted with much excitement. Bobby asked his wife how she felt about it, and Danielle simply replied, "I feel good. I feel good. It's very early, like three-and-a-half weeks."
Danielle, who will be 13 weeks into her pregnancy on June 27, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday and explained what she and Bobby were feeling in that moment.
"I am due on January 2 [2021]. I have a feeling it's going to be a December baby though. Olivia was a week early... I just feel like it will be a December baby. I'm just hoping it's not on Christmas," Danielle began to tell her fans while playing outside with her 16-month-old daughter Olivia.
"I think that's why we were so blindsided. We had been trying already for a couple months and both of us had kind of talked ourselves out of really putting forth a lot of, I guess, effort into the month we tried because it was going to be very close to being a Christmas baby."
She added, "And I had told myself that's not something I wanted."
"So we were just very nonchalant about it," Danielle continued, "and then of course that was the that month it happened. And so now I realize while Christmas Day is not preferred, it doesn't matter... It's fine."
Prior to taking several tests as confirmation of Danielle's second pregnancy, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam showed Danielle taking one initial test -- a test she apparently didn't take seriously.
"We filmed taking a test for fun [for the show] and thought it would surely be negative. We were both shocked," Danielle said.
She added the couple was "totally shocked at the positive test because we were so used to negative ones."
Once the episode aired, Danielle posted a picture of Olivia on Instagram Wednesday with a sonogram picture in the background.
"It's official! Olivia has a baby brother or sister coming January of 2021!!" Danielle captioned the photo.
Also in her Instagram Stories, Danielle thanked all of her fans for their "sweet messages."
"Bobby and I are very grateful and we're very excited obviously to finally be able to share this news. I'm almost 13 weeks now, which is fun because last time, I was almost six months pregnant before we could tell anybody just because of the way MAFS was airing and everything," Danielle said.
"So it's nice to be able to talk about it much earlier on."
Danielle, a stay at home, and Bobby, a construction project manager, tied the knot on Season 7 of Married at First Sight, which aired in 2018.
While most couples on Married at First Sight argue and attempt to work through major issues every season after marrying total strangers, Danielle and Bobby seamlessly settled into their new life together.
Not only did the pair avoid conflict entirely, but both individuals rated their partners a "Perfect 10" halfway through the extreme eight-week experiment, and their connection only grew stronger and deeper from there.
When it became time to choose whether to remain married or file for divorce on "Decision Day," Danielle and Bobby promised each other "forever," and Bobby sealed the deal by getting down on one knee and offering his wife a diamond eangagement ring.
Married at First Sight wrapped its tenth season earlier this year and will premiere Season 11 on Wednesday, July 15 at 8PM ET/PT with five new couples taking a leap of faith and marrying complete strangers.