"Yesterday, Henry made his way to doggy heaven. He was my best friend and the first thing I was really responsible for as an adult," Danielle captioned the post.
"I got him as a foster and got lucky enough to fully adopt him later on."
Danielle revealed she had several beautiful years with Henry.
"When he was found he was days away from death and I am so happy I was able to add an extra few years onto his sweet life," Danielle continued in her post.
"He went on to help me foster countless other doggies and never complained once. I am so heartbroken and need some time away from my inbox as I try to figure out a balance between grieving and keeping this baby inside stress free so it can grow."
"You all are so sweet and I've seen the questions filling up my DMs asking for an update and I just can't bring myself to even check them right now. Thank you all so much for loving Henry," Danielle concluded.
Danielle, a stay-at-home mom, and Bobby, a construction project manager, tied the knot on Season 7 of Married at First Sight, which aired in 2018.
Danielle's dog Henry was featured on the show, and Danielle made it known he was one of her top priorities going into marriage.
"I promise to cherish you at least as much as my dog Henry," Danielle told Bobby in her wedding vows when the couple first met at the altar.
Danielle needed her husband to not only accept Henry but grow to love him.
It turned out Henry and Bobby's black lab, Ellie, got along great once the MAFS couple moved in together, and Bobby took on a lot of responsibilities with the dogs, allowing Danielle to feel "so relieved."
Henry also loved Bobby's backyard, and so Danielle was thrilled to see her dog enjoying himself.
However, costs associated with taking care of Henry ended up being a slight point of contention for the pair as well. Danielle, for instance, told Bobby she'd be willing to pay more than $1,000 to clean her dog's teeth -- a proposal Bobby quickly rejected.
But Bobby, Danielle and Henry quickly became a family, before they actually expanded their family with children.
While most couples on Married at First Sight argue and attempt to work through major issues every season after marrying total strangers, Danielle and Bobby seamlessly settled into their new life together.
Not only did the pair avoid conflict entirely, but both individuals rated their partners a "Perfect 10" halfway through the extreme eight-week experiment, and their connection only grew stronger and deeper from there.
When it became time to choose whether to remain married or file for divorce on "Decision Day," Danielle and Bobby promised each other "forever," and Bobby sealed the deal by getting down on one knee and offering his wife a diamond engagement ring.