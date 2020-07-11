Shortly after the episode aired on Lifetime, Danielle shared on Instagram Stories, "We already have found out [the gender]. But like [the pregnancy news], we found out while filming, so we will get to reveal on an episode of Couples Cam!"
So when can fans expect to see the announcement on the show, especially since Lifetime hasn't aired a Married at First Sight: Couples Cam episode in the last couple of weeks?
"I did get a better idea of when we're able to share the gender," Danielle said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.
"Couples Cam will be back on towards the end of July. I don't have an exact date quite yet, but more than likely we'll be able to share the gender. It will air on Couples Cam."
Danielle said her gender reveal will tentatively air "in the last week of July or the first week of August."
"So that's when I'm going to plan for," Danielle said. "If things get pushed back, then we may just share on our own. But that's where we're at. I told you I would update y'all."
Danielle also revealed on her Instagram Stories earlier this week she's been receiving surprise gifts from fans off her baby registry and is interested in setting up a donation registry for foster children when she "has a moment" or "gets a little closer to Christmas."
Danielle therefore asked her followers for foster-care agency recommendations in her area in Dallas, TX.
Danielle, a stay-at-home mom, and Bobby, a construction project manager, tied the knot on Season 7 of Married at First Sight, which aired in 2018.
While most couples on Married at First Sight argue and attempt to work through major issues every season after marrying total strangers, Danielle and Bobby seamlessly settled into their new life together.
Not only did the pair avoid conflict entirely, but both individuals rated their partners a "Perfect 10" halfway through the extreme eight-week experiment, and their connection only grew stronger and deeper from there.
When it became time to choose whether to remain married or file for divorce on "Decision Day," Danielle and Bobby promised each other "forever," and Bobby sealed the deal by getting down on one knee and offering his wife a diamond engagement ring.